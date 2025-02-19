Florida State to get Rivals100 RB on campus for official visit

With one running back already committed in the class, Florida State is looking to go big-game hunting with a recently reclassified Rivals100 RB prospect.

Jackson (Ala.) running back Ezavier Crowell announced on his social media that he will be officially visiting Florida State on June 15th. The Seminoles will host Crowell on the Sunday after Crowell wraps up his official visit to Auburn.

As of right now, Crowell has visits set up to Georgia (May 30th), Auburn (June 13th), Florida State (June 15th) and Alabama (June 20th). Crowell previously had an official visit scheduled to Texas for June 6th, but a coaching change by the Longhorns scrapped those visit plans.

Crowell was openly looking for a program to fill in that visit slot, a slot that The Osceola felt Florida State could fill when we placed Crowell on the running back recruiting board last week. However, with Florida State locking in a midweek visit, it is possible that Crowell will add more official visits.

Crowell reclassified from the 2027 class in January. He is currently considered the No. 32 ranked prospect in the country and the No. 1 running back in the country. He is also the No. 4 ranked prospect in the state of Alabama.

Even more relevantly for Florida State, he is the teammate of QB target Landon Duckworth, who Florida State is attempting to get on campus both officially and unofficially.