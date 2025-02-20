Seminole Sidelines: Early thoughts on FSU baseball's 4-0 start

On Thursday's edition of the Osceola's Seminole Sidelines, Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante discuss the FSU baseball team's 4-0 start that is fueled by a deep pitching staff, production up and down the lineup and a defense that has allowed just two errors.

We look at some of the returning veterans as well as newcomers who have impressed on the mound and at the plate.

We also offer some early thoughts on the FSU softball team, which wrapped up a 4-0 run in Clearwater and will host the JoAnne Graf Classic on Thursday through Saturday.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall and Mowrey Law Firm.

