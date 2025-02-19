Malique Ewin makes all 10 of his shots from floor as FSU defeats Miami

As far as basketball games go, the Florida State-Miami matchup lacked any organized feel. It felt more like an after-class, playground game — wide open, lacking great shooting, defense often optional and foul calls that were few and far between.

Malique Ewin perhaps benefited the most from the style of ball on a wild Wednesday night, showing off an array of spin moves down low and finishing with a career-high 24 points on 10 of 10 shooting (he was just 4 of 7 from the line).

Ewin's night was the difference as FSU took a 74-66 win over Miami, which had won two ACC games in February but has been winless on the road in 2024-25. A junior forward, Ewin made 10 of FSU's 25 field-goal attempts on the night.

FSU coach Leonard Hamilton won his 199th ACC regular-season game and fifth straight in the series against the Hurricanes. But this one may go down as one of the ugliest, even if it's appreciated as it came in his final season and against the program he once coached.

Jamir Watkins had 16 points on 2 of 12 shooting — he was 1 for 6 from 3-point range. He did his damage on drives into the lane, drawing fouls and shooting 11 of 14 on free-throw attempts. He surpassed the 1,500-point mark for his career on a free-throw attempt late in the game.

Chandler Jackson started a game after turning his ankle against Clemson, with the junior guard scoring 11 points as he drove the lane and made difficult, contested shots.

AJ Swinton came off the bench and drilled a pair of clutch 3-pointers as FSU opened up a 55-47 lead with 7:39 to go. They were welcome on a night when FSU made just 5 of 22 shots from 3-point range, with the Seminoles airballing four attempts.

Despite the shooting woes, FSU improved to 16-10 and 7-8 ACC against the league's worst team.

Matthew Cleveland was booed often and had 14 points or Miami. The FSU transfer shot 3 of 14 from the floor for the Hurricanes (6-20, 2-13).