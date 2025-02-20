Notes: Four-star DB Xavier Lherisse sets FSU OV, recruiting updates

Florida State continues to set up official visits with and extend offers to some of the top prospects from across the country. Multiple four-star 2026 prospects have locked in visits with the Seminoles for later this summer. And the competition for several of FSU's top targets for this recruiting cycle is starting to become clearer. Here are our news and notes from the recruiting trail over the 48 hours.

Official visits

The top running back in the country has set up an official visit with FSU. Ezavier Crowell confirmed on social media that he will make his way to Tallahassee on June 15. He also has official visits planned to Georgia and Auburn before his FSU visit and then to Alabama the weekend after his trip with the Seminoles.

Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse, a Rivals 250 prospect, confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday that he will take an official visit to FSU on June 22. He has also locked in official visits with Auburn, Oregon and Notre Dame prior to his visit with the Seminoles.

Offers

Edmonds was offered by FSU on Wednesday. He is a Rivals250 prospect and ranked as the sixth-best cornerback prospect in his class. Edmonds has also picked up offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Auburn and Missouri in the last month. He currently has no official visits set for this summer.

Updates

Hall who has been a regular visitor to Tallahassee since being offered by the Seminoles set up his official visit FSU on June 6 more than a week ago. Today, the competition for Hall became a little clearer. He has now also set official visits with Penn State, Florida, Alabama and Oklahoma. His visits with the Nittany Lions and Gators will take place prior to his trip to Tallahassee and followed by visits to Alabama and Oklahoma.

Jones Jr. was on campus for an unofficial visit with FSU in January. We reported shortly after his visit that he had locked in an official visit with FSU for June 6. The teams FSU is competing with for Jones is starting to become clearer. This week Jones has announced that he will also take official visit to Penn State (June 13) and Miami (June 20).