FSU continuing to build relationship with Graham Houston at Legacy Weekend

"The visit was good," Houston said before departing. "Good to see all of the coaches do what they do. Being around the players, seeing how they coach. It was good to see Coach Hand and Coach Norvell."

Prior to that visit, Houston wanted to travel to Tallahassee to take in a spring practice and see how the coaches go about their business on the field.

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound four-star prospect will be officially visiting on June 20, with trips to Ole Miss, Georgia and Florida in the prior weeks.

Buford (Ga.) High offensive tackle Graham Houston was one of the first offensive lineman on the board to set up an official visit with Florida State back in February.

Houston first visited Florida State in February for a junior day but needed to see more of the program in action. Seeing offensive line coach Herb Hand work with the offensive line was the primary reason for Houston's visit.

"He goes in depth on the little things," Houston added later on Hand. "He’s very intent on what he does. You want a coach to make you better over the long run. He just feels like I’m a guy that can fit into the program. I’m proud to be recruited by him. Feel like a priority. It’s been good."

Houston also got to talk to some former players about their experiences during Legacy Weekend and what playing for Mike Norvell would be like.

"All of the other players I talk to and former players today about the legacy stuff, he’s always like this. He’s not just like this for recruits. If I came here, he’s going to be like this every day. He’s going to push me every day. He’s not just going to be a nice guy. He’s going to have that energy every day," Houston said on Norvell.

Houston is in the middle of visiting his final four schools prior to his official visit. Prior to his visit to Tallahassee, he was back in Athens for his seventh (at least) visit to Georgia. He will visit Ole Miss this weekend and then Florida in a few weeks. While Florida State may be the freshest face in the fight, he still feels like a priority to them.

"I really find this place special," Houston said. "They wouldn’t be in my top four schools if I didn’t like them. It’s good to get out here and still build that relationship."