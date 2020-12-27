FSU DE Joshua Kaindoh declares for NFL Draft
Junior defensive end Joshua Kaindoh announced Sunday that he is leaving Florida State to enter the NFL Draft.
The fourth-year junior is not coming off of a very productive season. He finished 2020 with 13 tackles and three tackles for loss, with no sacks, in eight games played. The biggest highlight of his career was a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown this season against North Carolina.
But the former five-star recruit might have been concerned about the possibility of injuries after missing most of last season and then sustaining a minor knee injury early this year.
In making his announcement on Instagram on Sunday, Kaindoh thanked head coach Mike Norvell, FSU's current and former coaching staffs, the support staff and, "anyone else involved in the FSU football program for all the unconditional love and support you showed me."
The 6-foot-7, 265-pounder has tremendous measurables, but his play on the field has never quite lived up to that potential. He finished his true freshman season in 2017 with 17 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and four sacks -- all four of those sacks came against Delaware State.
In 2018, Kaindoh recorded 19 tackles, 4.5 for loss and three sacks. He only appeared in three games the next year before getting sidelined with a season-ending injury.
Kaindoh joins fellow defensive end Janarius Robinson in declaring for the draft; Robinson announced his decision last week. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, cornerback Asante Samuel and safety Hamsah Nasirildeen also have entered the draft.
The Seminoles did land a potential pass-rushing standout in the transfer market on Saturday when Georgia outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson announced he will play his final season at FSU.
