Junior defensive end Joshua Kaindoh announced Sunday that he is leaving Florida State to enter the NFL Draft.

The fourth-year junior is not coming off of a very productive season. He finished 2020 with 13 tackles and three tackles for loss, with no sacks, in eight games played. The biggest highlight of his career was a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown this season against North Carolina.

But the former five-star recruit might have been concerned about the possibility of injuries after missing most of last season and then sustaining a minor knee injury early this year.

In making his announcement on Instagram on Sunday, Kaindoh thanked head coach Mike Norvell, FSU's current and former coaching staffs, the support staff and, "anyone else involved in the FSU football program for all the unconditional love and support you showed me."

