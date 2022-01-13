FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett returning in 2022
Florida State’s football roster received even more good news Thursday as starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced his intentions to return in 2022.
A former transfer out of Mississippi State, Lovett had established himself as a dependable starter during his three seasons in college.
Lovett joined the Seminoles ahead of the 2020 season, and has 16 appearances the past two seasons while registering 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
With the Bulldogs in 2019, Lovett started all 13 games as a freshman.
He was among a small group of players from the 2021 believed to be considering a jump to the NFL.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Fellow starter and longtime FSU defensive tackle Robert Cooper also announced last month he will return, giving the FSU an experienced returning unit along the interior.
With both starting defensive ends departing in Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, the ‘Noles could offset the loss with nearly their entire two-deep returning at defensive tackle.
ALSO SEE:
* Analysis: Breaking down FSU's defensive roster for 2022 (early January)
* Analysis: Breaking down FSU's offensive roster for 2022 (early January)
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council