FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett returning in 2022.

Florida State’s football roster received even more good news Thursday as starting defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announced his intentions to return in 2022.

A former transfer out of Mississippi State, Lovett had established himself as a dependable starter during his three seasons in college.

Lovett joined the Seminoles ahead of the 2020 season, and has 16 appearances the past two seasons while registering 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

With the Bulldogs in 2019, Lovett started all 13 games as a freshman.

He was among a small group of players from the 2021 believed to be considering a jump to the NFL.

