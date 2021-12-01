FSU DT commit Bishop Thomas fired up about 'Noles after in-home visit

Florida State’s 2022 football recruiting class currently boasts eight four- or five-star prospects, including defensive tackle Bishop Thomas. A verbal commitment to the Seminoles for over five months, Thomas plans to sign early on Dec. 15. In an interview this week with Warchant, Thomas said he’s “already ready” to sign with FSU, and he also described what it would be like to potentially step out onto the field for the ’Noles for the first time next fall. “Shoot, it’s gonna feel good,” Thomas said. “We are going to have some bad days and we are going to have some good days, but as much as we are pushing each other, on our bad days we carry our brother, we don’t let them down. “I am speechless, because there’s only really a few words to describe what we’re going to do. And its simple: We are going to change the program. We are up and coming.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Four-star FSU defensive tackle commit Bishop Thomas also visited FSU and running backs coach David Johnson several times in the summer before committing. (Michael Langston/Warchant)

Though he starred for Bishop Moore in Orlando, Thomas is originally from Louisiana, and FSU running backs coach David Johnson has been one of his main recruiters. Earlier this week, Thomas met with Johnson for a visit ahead of signing day. "We were just talking about football," Thomas said. "The program and what we can be doing. What we're going to do, honestly, that's all. ... We just talk about how we gotta turn the program around." A verbal commitment since June, Thomas also explained why his class can help bridge the gap for FSU to return to a winning program. "Because honestly, it's not bad. Every game we lost, it was under 10 points," he said. "They were all close games. When it comes to close games, you just need a little bit more people. So, that's where we're coming in. We're adding to the depth chart." Thomas delved deeper into his thoughts following the conclusion of Florida State's 5-7 season. "I honestly feel good," he said. "We started off 0-4. We bounced back and we come back and win five games. That shows a lot. That shows a lot of progress, a lot of turnaround, a lot of adversity that they went through. Being able to continue to keep going and no complaints -- what happens, happens. Just try to get better every day."