FSU DT commit Bishop Thomas fired up about 'Noles after in-home visit
Florida State’s 2022 football recruiting class currently boasts eight four- or five-star prospects, including defensive tackle Bishop Thomas.
A verbal commitment to the Seminoles for over five months, Thomas plans to sign early on Dec. 15.
In an interview this week with Warchant, Thomas said he’s “already ready” to sign with FSU, and he also described what it would be like to potentially step out onto the field for the ’Noles for the first time next fall.
“Shoot, it’s gonna feel good,” Thomas said. “We are going to have some bad days and we are going to have some good days, but as much as we are pushing each other, on our bad days we carry our brother, we don’t let them down.
“I am speechless, because there’s only really a few words to describe what we’re going to do. And its simple: We are going to change the program. We are up and coming.”
Though he starred for Bishop Moore in Orlando, Thomas is originally from Louisiana, and FSU running backs coach David Johnson has been one of his main recruiters.
Earlier this week, Thomas met with Johnson for a visit ahead of signing day.
“We were just talking about football,” Thomas said. “The program and what we can be doing. What we’re going to do, honestly, that’s all. ... We just talk about how we gotta turn the program around.”
A verbal commitment since June, Thomas also explained why his class can help bridge the gap for FSU to return to a winning program.
“Because honestly, it’s not bad. Every game we lost, it was under 10 points," he said. "They were all close games. When it comes to close games, you just need a little bit more people. So, that’s where we’re coming in. We’re adding to the depth chart.”
Thomas delved deeper into his thoughts following the conclusion of Florida State’s 5-7 season.
“I honestly feel good," he said. "We started off 0-4. We bounced back and we come back and win five games. That shows a lot. That shows a lot of progress, a lot of turnaround, a lot of adversity that they went through. Being able to continue to keep going and no complaints -- what happens, happens. Just try to get better every day.”
With the 2022 early signing class set to potentially join the program in a couple of weeks, Thomas said all the recruits text and check up on each other daily, adding that they’re, “all are ready to get in that room and go.”
Not only is Thomas happy with his fellow high school signees, he appreciates the momentum FSU is building in the transfer portal as well. On FSU’s additions, he said, “We've got a lot of guys. We all trust each other right now.”
“The recruiting part is doing good. We’re getting transfers, and when you get transfers, you get guys with experience,” Thomas said. “For a freshman, that’s what you want, somebody with experience to enlighten you to get you better. Your brain, your IQ, they’ve seen things you haven’t seen. You haven’t played college football yet.”
Thomas also has a prior relationship with FSU transfer portal commit Bless Harris out of Lamar University, who he went to school with and played with previously.
As the calendar turns to December, Thomas shared his message for FSU fans ahead of early signing day.
“For the Florida State fans," he said, "I want them to know: All the teams they hate, we are coming for them. We are taking names. We are kicking ass and taking names."
