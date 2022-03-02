FSU expected to add new director of football recruiting operations

The additions keep coming for the Florida State football support staff, and the latest will be on the recruiting side of the operation.

Warchant has learned that FSU Football is hiring Arizona staff member Maddy McCormack as the Seminoles' new director of recruiting operations. McCormack, an Arizona graduate, previously served as coordinator of on-campus recruiting for the Wildcats.

Warchant learned of the addition through an industry source, and McCormack has changed her Twitter bio to reflect the change. It has not yet been confirmed by FSU.

In the 2022 recruiting cycle, Arizona ranked No. 20 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Wildcats finished one spot above FSU and one spot behind UF, and they had the highest-rated class in the Pac-12.

