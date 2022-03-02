FSU expected to add new director of football recruiting operations
The additions keep coming for the Florida State football support staff, and the latest will be on the recruiting side of the operation.
Warchant has learned that FSU Football is hiring Arizona staff member Maddy McCormack as the Seminoles' new director of recruiting operations. McCormack, an Arizona graduate, previously served as coordinator of on-campus recruiting for the Wildcats.
Warchant learned of the addition through an industry source, and McCormack has changed her Twitter bio to reflect the change. It has not yet been confirmed by FSU.
In the 2022 recruiting cycle, Arizona ranked No. 20 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Wildcats finished one spot above FSU and one spot behind UF, and they had the highest-rated class in the Pac-12.
McCormack joins several new additions by FSU since the end of last season.
On Tuesday, Warchant reported that veteran NFL and college coach John Garrett is joining the Seminoles as director of scouting on offense.
Just last month, head coach Mike Norvell announced the hiring of former Oregon State staffer Darrick Yray as general manager of personnel. The Seminoles also recently added former FSU star Corey Fuller as director of football relations and former Florida Gators standout Keiwan Ratliff as assistant director of high school relations.
It is not clear where McCormack will fit in the Seminoles' organizational chart, but Athletics Director Michael Alford confirmed in an interview with Warchant in January that the Seminoles were looking to make a "substantial investment" in their off-field support staff.
"We are going to make a substantial investment in that program in personnel," Alford said. "Making that investment just helps the program. It helps the student-athletes. It helps put us on par with what other programs are doing."
