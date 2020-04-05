FSU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top linebacker targets (4/6)
While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.
Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.
These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of late-March and early April 2020.
We continue today with the linebacker position. Previous installments: Offensive line | QBs and RBs | WRs and TEs | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends |
LINEBACKERS (EXPECTED TO TAKE 3)
Warm
|
Ala, UGA, Clem, LSU
|
FSU made a major move for Carter after visit earlier this year, but can the 'Noles sustain it?
|
Chris Marve,
Mike Norvell
The Skinny on Carter & FSU
What a difference one visit can make for a Top 100 player. Carter was surprised by how much he enjoyed his visit to Tallahassee, and the 'Noles clearly made a big impression. Georgia has been the big favorite here, and the question now is whether FSU can build any momentum without being able to get Carter back on campus this spring. That likely helps frontrunners UGA and Clemson. We'll have to see if FSU can get Carter back on campus in the summer if and when the restrictions are loosened. If that happens, it's a very positive sign for the 'Noles.
Commitment
|
ND, Mia
|
Schools will still try to push, but Jennings is very much locked in with the 'Noles and this class.
|
Odell Haggins,
Chris Marve
The Skinny on Jennings & FSU
While other schools will likely still try to recruit Jennings, we don't see that having much impact on a guy who loves FSU and feels right at home with the 'Noles. He'll listen, but there's very little to be concerned with in this recruitment. Look for Jennings to be a very active recruiter for the rest of this class.
