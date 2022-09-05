NEW ORLEANS – So many aspects of the work Mike Norvell has done rebuilding the Florida State football players were on display Sunday night. From hitting on transfer portal additions at an alarmingly high rate to developing long-tenured members of the FSU roster he inherited who the fanbase had all but given up on, the work he’s done rebuilding the roster should be commended. And there's no doubt it was on display through the Seminoles' game against LSU. But the intangible work he’s done rebuilding the Seminoles’ culture, the heart, is equally as impressive. And it may be what pushed FSU past the finish line against the Tigers. Look no further than the individual moments that led to the Seminoles doing just enough to beat LSU 24-23 in the Caesar’s Superdome, the biggest of which no doubt was Shyheim Brown’s blocked extra point with no time left which prevented overtime. “We talked to our team all week that this game could come down to one play, to one opportunity. As you watch throughout the course of the game, I thought our guys put on display an incredible heart,” Norvell said after the game. “The passion which they played, just the effort, the physicality, I thought we dominated the game for the majority of it. Obviously, there at the end, we had some things that happened that we just can't have. But the one thing that happened on the last play is what we absolutely need.”



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYWZ0ZXJtYXRoIG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNGU1U8L2E+4oCZcyBibG9ja2VkIGV4dHJhIHBvaW50IGNsaW5j aGluZyBhIDI0LTIzIHdpbiBvdmVyIExTVS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzBOTDhESG1nekwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wTkw4REhtZ3pMPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEN1cnQgV2VpbGVyIChAQ3VydE1XZWlsZXIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3VydE1XZWlsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NjY2MzY2NDAzMjMzNzEwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It’s hard to imagine many FSU teams of the last few years having that type of resilience. The players may have thought the game was essentially over when the Seminoles led 24-10 with less than five minutes left. They had to think it was over when Brendan Gant recovered a muffed punt deep in LSU territory with just over two minutes left and a seven-point lead. But an inexplicable fumble gave LSU one more shot and the Tigers took advantage, marching 99 yards in 80 seconds against FSU’s prevent defense and scoring what should have been the game-tying touchdown on the final play of the game. It’s the type of disheartening momentum swing that could be too much for even some established teams to overcome mentally. Not this FSU team that Norvell has built, though. Brown seized his moment and created a highlight play that will live on long past his playing career with the Seminoles. “Somebody is going to come free,” Brown said. “That’s what we say in meetings, someone is going to come free. You’ve got to approach every rep like you’re the one coming free and that’s what we did out there…



“I liked the way we finished. We’re built like that. Last year, we weren’t a big finishing team. We started fast and we finished good so that’s all that really matters to me.” Brown’s moment was far from the only play that turned the tide in the Seminoles’ favor. There was the blocked field goal earlier in the game by Jared Verse. There was the touchdown pass Jordan Travis threw to Ontaria Wilson while taking a huge hit from LSU defensive lineman Ali Gaye, which was egregious targeting. There were the fumble recoveries by Wyatt Rector and Brendan Gant, who hustled downfield and fielded punts that had been muffed by LSU returner Malik Nabers. Wilson, who is now in his sixth year with the FSU football program and has experienced the end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, the entirety of Willie Taggart’s and all of Norvell’s to date, knows those aren’t moments that a number of FSU teams he’s been a part of would have made. “We’ve grown together as a family,” Wilson said. “Becoming closer as a team gives you the opportunity to win big games rather than being separated. We came in more like a fist rather than a hand.”

