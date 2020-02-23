Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is defensive back signee Sidney Williams, who received the final offer Florida State's coaches extended for this class and quickly jumped at the chance to sign with the Seminoles. Williams saw his recruiting interest dip during an injury-plagued senior season, but new FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson previously recruited him at Auburn and was happy to get the Alabama product as part of this class.

Williams is expected to play safety at Florida State, and he definitely will get opportunities to see the field on special teams.



Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Williams brings to the Seminoles.

Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott | RB Corey Wren | QB Chubba Purdy | LB DJ Lundy |

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial