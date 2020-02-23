FSU Football Signee Spotlight: DB Sidney Williams plays with an 'edge'
Over the next few weeks, Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is defensive back signee Sidney Williams, who received the final offer Florida State's coaches extended for this class and quickly jumped at the chance to sign with the Seminoles. Williams saw his recruiting interest dip during an injury-plagued senior season, but new FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson previously recruited him at Auburn and was happy to get the Alabama product as part of this class.
Williams is expected to play safety at Florida State, and he definitely will get opportunities to see the field on special teams.
Watch the video below and read the following text for a complete breakdown of what Williams brings to the Seminoles.
The Skinny on Williams
At the beginning of his senior season at Vigor High School in Mobile, Ala., it seemed almost certain that Sidney Williams would end up playing defensive back in the Southeastern Conference. He had offers from LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia and many other national powers, and when he released his Top 6 schools in September, all but one played in the SEC,
But after injuries hampered his senior season, Williams saw several schools move on to other prospects. Their decisions helped pave the way for Florida State to pick up an athletic DB that the Seminoles' coaches are very excited about.
With new defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson leading the way -- Woodson previously recruited Williams at Auburn -- the Seminoles brought the safety in for a visit during the final recruiting weekend, extended a last-minute offer and then landed his commitment. He chose the 'Noles over Ole Miss and Indiana.
