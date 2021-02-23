FSU Football Spring Preview: Offensive line showing real growth
Florida State's spring football practice is scheduled to begin on March 9. Before the team hits the practice field we will preview each position starting with the offense. Today, we are focusing on the Seminoles' offensive line.
Along with each story, there will be a video discussion featuring at least two of our staff members. Be sure to watch the one below featuring Gene Williams and Aslan Hajivandi.
Florida State's offensive line was one of the few positions that actually improved in 2020. However, that group had nowhere to go but up after a horrific outing in 2019. That season, the Seminoles ranked No.126 out of 130 FBS teams in sacks allowed (48), No. 127 in tackles for loss allowed, and they finished with the nation's second-worst overall blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus (No. 129).
The numbers were clearly better in 2020, with real signs of progress under the direction of new position coach Alex Atkins.
