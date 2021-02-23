Florida State's spring football practice is scheduled to begin on March 9. Before the team hits the practice field we will preview each position starting with the offense. Today, we are focusing on the Seminoles' offensive line.

Along with each story, there will be a video discussion featuring at least two of our staff members. Be sure to watch the one below featuring Gene Williams and Aslan Hajivandi.

Earlier Position Previews: Running back | Wide receiver

Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial