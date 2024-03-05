Florida State officially announced its Spring Showcase will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Due to ongoing construction inside Doak Campbell Stadium, the facility will be operating at a limited capacity for this year’s Spring Showcase.

Tickets and parking will be available for current 2024 Seminole Booster members beginning Monday at noon. Tickets and parking will be made available to the general public beginning Tuesday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Tickets and parking can be purchased by visiting Seminoles.com/tickets or calling the Florida State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE.

FSU will open spring practice on March 19. Pro Day will be held on March 22.