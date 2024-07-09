Jeremiah Davis was selected to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games for Team USA in Paris, USA Track and Field announced on Tuesday.

Davis just completed his Florida State career in early June. He qualified for his first Olympics after winning gold in the long jump at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials on June 24 with a career-best mark of 8.20m (26-11) on his final attempt.

Despite earning gold, his bid to Paris had to wait until the World Athletic rankings were finalized, which resulted in Davis earning a top 30 ranking and spot on Team USA.

The Lehigh Acres, Fla., native concluded his collegiate career by winning the ACC Indoor and Outdoor Field Performer of the Year. He became the third Seminole in program history to capture the award for the outdoor season, joining Isaac Grimes (2021) and FSU Athletics Hall of Fame member Ngoni Makusha (2011), who won the Bowerman award in 2011.

Davis is a four-time NCAA runner-up and 11-time All-American.

He is the 58th Seminole with ties to FSU track and field to compete in the Olympics. FSU has had a representative in every Games since 1972. Davis becomes the first American in FSU history to compete in the long jump at the Olympics.

He is the third Seminole selected to Paris, joining Adriaan Wildschutt (South Africa) and Kimberly Williams (Jamaica).

