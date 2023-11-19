FSU drops to No. 5 in AP poll, holds slim lead at No. 4 in coaches poll
Florida State lost the No. 4 spot in the AP poll on Sunday, falling a spot to No. 5 as Washington moved up.
The Seminoles maintained its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll on Sunday afternoon, just a few votes ahead of No. 5 Washington.
While the AP and coaches' polls could be considered indicators, what really matters is still a few days away: The latest CFP standings will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).
And it remains hard to picture an unbeaten FSU being left out of the top 4 of the CFP if the Seminoles win their final two games. FSU (11-0) will face Florida on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN). The Seminoles will then face No. 9 Louisville (10-1) on Dec. 2 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.
There are five unbeaten teams left in college football, and the coaches have made some small adjustments. No. 1 Georgia is now followed by Ohio State, which will play No. 3 Michigan on Saturday. No. 4 FSU earned 1,375 points, with Washington at 1,367.
Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan are the top three teams in the AP poll.
No. 6 Oregon is followed by Texas, Alabama and Louisville among the best one-loss teams in the coaches' view.
