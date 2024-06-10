"One of my biggest strengths is my versatility," Wimbley Jr. told the Osceola. "I'm a big guard. I can defend multiple positions. I love to shut down the other team's best player. I'm very defensive-minded, that's how I get myself going."

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Wimbley attended Fort Lauderdale Westminster but will play at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas in 2024-25. He is viewed as a shooting guard or small forward.

On his 18th birthday, Wimbley Jr. committed to play basketball at FSU. His father, Dwayne Wimbley , played for Leonard Hamilton and assistant coach Stan Jones at Miami from 1997-2001.

Dwayne Wimbley Jr. said he's made so many visits to Florida State for football and basketball games, as well as camps, that it felt like home.

Wimbley has enjoyed watching the Seminoles through the years. He mentioned a Scottie Barnes, RaiQuan Gray and Anthony Polite as among his favorite FSU players. Wimbley said he feels confident that he can be a part of the Seminoles' turnaround after three straight seasons in which the team missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Over the weekend, Wimbley took part in one of FSU's basketball camps. He returned to South Florida to celebrate his birthday and make his commitment.

"Honestly, I've been following Florida State basketball all my life," Wimbley said. "All of my life, Coach Ham and Coach Jones have been there and they coach my dad at Miami. It's just like family.

"I trust them with my future because I know that they had my dad's back through everything while he was at Miami. I just really know that they know what they're doing. ... I feel like every college has had bad years, and I know for a fact that they're, they're not just sitting around and watching it happen."

Wimbley said he plans to play football and basketball in his senior year at Aquinas.

His sister also attends FSU and studies business. He would like to study Sport Management at FSU.

