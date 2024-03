Florida State continues to scour the country in search of prospects for its 2026 recruiting class. On Thursday night the Seminoles extended an offer to quarterback prospect Troy Huhn from San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills High.

The rising junior has almost two dozen offers at this point in his recruitment. The list of schools to offer Huhn since the beginning of this year also includes Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, UCLA, Texas, LSU and Oregon among others.

As a sophomore this past season the 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Huhn threw for 1,623 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 133 of 223 passes.