FSU lands a fourth signing day flip in four-star TE Tae'Shaun Gelsey

Florida State worked the flip game well throughout National Signing Day and it saved another blue-chip win over a rival for Wednesday evening.

That is when Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside pass catcher Tae'Shaun Gelsey informed the local crowd that he was departing the Florida class and adding to Mike Norvell's at FSU.

Gelsey took two trips to Tallahassee late in the cycle, including one in November for an official visit. The latter trip was to see his pair of finalists in action as the rivals squared off in Tallahassee.

Several factors led to the change of heart, per Rivals sources, including the coaching changes in Tallahassee and the position projection preffered by each option. Gelsey and his camp are aiming to play wide receiver despite his immense size.

FSU will project their newest pledge on the outside while Florida, like most others, envision him as a modern tight end projection. On the latter front, few are ranked higher in the class of 2025 nationally.