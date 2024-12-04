FSU lands a fourth signing day flip in four-star TE Tae'Shaun Gelsey

Florida State worked the flip game well throughout National Signing Day and it saved another blue-chip win over a rival for Wednesday evening.
That is when Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside pass catcher Tae'Shaun Gelsey informed the local crowd that he was departing the Florida class and adding to Mike Norvell's at FSU.
Gelsey took two trips to Tallahassee late in the cycle, including one in November for an official visit. The latter trip was to see his pair of finalists in action as the rivals squared off in Tallahassee.
Several factors led to the change of heart, per Rivals sources, including the coaching changes in Tallahassee and the position projection preffered by each option. Gelsey and his camp are aiming to play wide receiver despite his immense size.
FSU will project their newest pledge on the outside while Florida, like most others, envision him as a modern tight end projection. On the latter front, few are ranked higher in the class of 2025 nationally.
Gelsey was a later target for Florida State compared to most programs, but the staff stayed the course with him through the losing season as well as coaching changes before winning out. While part of the story of the Seminole goes back to a mutual parting of ways with the Gators, a late win over your rival checks a box all the same.
FSU also famously lost all of its pass-catchers in one short period of time late in the season and it has since rallied under Gus Malzahn to bring in multiple blue chips in the flip game, including Jayvan Boggs and now Gelsey on signing day itself. With FSU viewing the newest commitment as a bigger wideout, the two-sport star will potentially flank Boggs on the outside in due time. While at different sizes, the duo possess similar physical traits after the catch and elite ball skill skills alike.
There is also something to be said for the trajectory Gelsey is on. Also a basketball player, who has a game scheduled to resume after his announcement Wednesday, he has improved his production by the year despite his presence becoming more well-known simultaneously. He wrapped up his prep career with 2,308 yards and 32 scores, good for the all-time record at Riverside High.
FSU previously flipped Shamar Arnoux, Ousmane Kromah and Jayvan Boggs on Wednesday.