Florida State has landed the commitment of Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman, 6-4 and 210 pounds, committed to Seminoles over Ole Miss among others on Wednesday afternoon. He made an official visit to both schools earlier this month.

Coleman will bring added experience and production to what is considered to be a very talented wide receiver corps even with the departure of Mycah Pittman. Johnny Wilson, Winston Wright, Deuce Spann, Darion Williamson and Kentron Poiter all return at wide receiver for FSU's 2023 season. They also signed Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs as part of its 2023 recruiting class. Coleman is expected to battle for a starting spot in FSU's three wide receiver base offense.

