FSU lands the commitment of Michigan State transfer WR Keon Coleman
Florida State has landed the commitment of Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Coleman, 6-4 and 210 pounds, committed to Seminoles over Ole Miss among others on Wednesday afternoon. He made an official visit to both schools earlier this month.
Coleman will bring added experience and production to what is considered to be a very talented wide receiver corps even with the departure of Mycah Pittman.
Johnny Wilson, Winston Wright, Deuce Spann, Darion Williamson and Kentron Poiter all return at wide receiver for FSU's 2023 season. They also signed Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs as part of its 2023 recruiting class. Coleman is expected to battle for a starting spot in FSU's three wide receiver base offense.
Last season at Michigan State, Coleman led the Spartans in receptions (58), receiving yards (798) and touchdown catches (7). His 58 catches were 8th-most in the Big Ten last season and garnered Coleman third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was originally recruited by the Seminoles out of Opelousas (La.) Catholic High before signing with the Spartans.
The addition of Coleman gives FSU two of the top-20 draft eligible wide receivers in the country according to NFLDraftBuzz.com. Coleman is ranked as the 17th-best wide receiver that is eligible for the NFL's 2024 draft. Wilson is ranked as the 6th-best wide receiver eligible for next year's draft.
