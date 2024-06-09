Earlier this week, 2025 four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald didn't even have Florida State in his newly-minted list of the top five schools.

Coming out of his official visit to FSU this weekend, that had certainly changed.

"Definitely top three," Fitzgerald said of where FSU stands as he left his official visit to Tallahassee. "Them being the real DBU, I think that me playing for them would be great."

It's a rapid change for the blue-chip safety from Miami Columbus High, who Rivals ranks as the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2025 recruiting class.

And that major shift started from a conversation with FSU defensive backs coach Pat Surtain Sr.

"I was talking with Surtain and he said, 'Give me a shot,' " Fitzgerald said. "I risked it and came here."

Fitzgerald left his FSU official visit very glad he took that chance and made his first visit to FSU.