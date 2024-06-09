FSU leaps into top three for four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald after OV
Earlier this week, 2025 four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald didn't even have Florida State in his newly-minted list of the top five schools.
Coming out of his official visit to FSU this weekend, that had certainly changed.
"Definitely top three," Fitzgerald said of where FSU stands as he left his official visit to Tallahassee. "Them being the real DBU, I think that me playing for them would be great."
It's a rapid change for the blue-chip safety from Miami Columbus High, who Rivals ranks as the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the 2025 recruiting class.
And that major shift started from a conversation with FSU defensive backs coach Pat Surtain Sr.
"I was talking with Surtain and he said, 'Give me a shot,' " Fitzgerald said. "I risked it and came here."
Fitzgerald left his FSU official visit very glad he took that chance and made his first visit to FSU.
"The experience was great..." Fitzgerald said. "When I first started, I thought it was just a school that wanted me to come visit. Now, I see that they've got that bond. They want to build a relationship with me and I'm willing to take that risk."
Fitzgerald had 75 receiving yards plus five interceptions as a junior last season at Columbus, getting all the way to the state championship game.
While Rivals ranks him as a safety, Fitzgerald says Surtain sold him on a more fluid role if he were to pick the Seminoles.
"Really versatile. I could play corner, safety, nickel. When I come here, I'd be playing all of them," Fitzgerald said Surtain's message was.
Does he have a preference between those positions?
"Nah, I just want to win," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald says FSU joined LSU and Florida in his top three after his weekend visit to see the Seminoles. He visited LSU recently and has an official visit set up at UF for next weekend. He also has an OV set up at Miami, but said they aren't in his top three with the addition of FSU.
He wants to announce his commitment in July or August and says he definitely plans on coming back to visit FSU for a game in the fall.
