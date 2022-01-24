FSU legacy DE Aaron Hester has waited a lifetime for this opportunity
While Florida State lost two very productive starters at defensive end, returning depth off the edge, some transfer pickups and incoming freshmen like Aaron Hester will try to fill the void heading into 2022.
A verbal commitment to the Seminoles for nearly a calendar year before signing in December, Hester is the son of former FSU linebacker Ron Hester, who was part of some of the best defenses in FSU history and racked up 132 tackles in 1981.
The younger Hester, who enrolled at FSU earlier this month, spoke with the media late last week and broke down what it's like to finally wear the garnet and gold. He also discussed the progress he’s already made as he prepares to embark on his first spring with the ’Noles and more.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
For every high school prospect, signing day is a special moment. But for a legacy recruit like Hester, who already spent so much time around the FSU program, it hit different.
“It was a dream come true. I grew up a Florida State kid and went to all the games,” Hester said. “I don’t even know how many games I went to in the 2013 season when they won the championship.”
“On signing day, it was like, ‘I finally did it.’ My dad was happy of course. It was a surreal moment for me and my family.”
Hester, who starred at Fletcher High in Jacksonville, even recalled the moment he was offered a scholarship to FSU.
“I knew right then. I remember the day – June 6th, I think, 2020,” Hester said. “I committed six months later. It was a no-brainer for me.”
Even though he might have been a lean to FSU all along, the connection Hester built with FSU assistant coach John Papuchis was more than enough to seal the deal for the defensive end.
“He talked with me a lot. Texted me a lot. I got to know him on a personal level, and vice-versa,” Hester said. “Our first talk was my relationship with FSU as a whole. It was a personal relationship, and I liked that a lot.”
*ALSO SEE: FSU freshman LB Omar Graham Jr. adjusting quickly to college
*AND SEE: FSU freshman Kanaya Charlton a big man with a huge personality
Now that he’s in Tallahassee, Hester cited several reasons why he’s already happy with his decision to give up his final semester of high school and enroll in the spring with FSU. High on the list is getting a head start on strength and conditioning, as Hester said he already is up to 240 pounds.
“Training to be an athlete. It’s not just body-building, it helps us play on the field,” Hester said. “More explosive, faster cuts, all the things that will help you be a better athlete. I feel like that’s real important. That’s great.”
“Coming out of high school, you don’t have as many resources as you have here. It really puts the bar higher. It lets you perform higher, I feel like, and put a better output on the field because of what you’re able to do.”
Hester expects to spend the majority of his time at Florida State in a traditional defensive end role, but the coaches have told him he could see some snaps at outside linebacker as well.
Either way, he simply can't wait to wear the Seminoles' uniform in an actual practice and game. Not only is he the son of a former FSU standout, but he grew up loving the 'Noles.
He lists Jameis Winston, Lamarcus Joyner and Demarcus Walker as his favorite players from his days as a fan. Hester actually attended Walker’s rival high school in Jacksonville, starring for Fletcher High rather than Sandalwood where Walker played, but he loved the way Walker competed.
Another longtime Seminole that Hester is plenty familiar with is defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who has been on the FSU staff since 1994 and played for the Seminoles just a few years after Ron Hester's career ended.
“I have known Coach Odell since I don’t even remember. I always knew him on a personal level, too,” the younger Hester said. “It’s great to be around him, and to finally be coached by him after all these years.”
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council