FSU legacy DE Aaron Hester has waited a lifetime for this opportunity

While Florida State lost two very productive starters at defensive end, returning depth off the edge, some transfer pickups and incoming freshmen like Aaron Hester will try to fill the void heading into 2022. A verbal commitment to the Seminoles for nearly a calendar year before signing in December, Hester is the son of former FSU linebacker Ron Hester, who was part of some of the best defenses in FSU history and racked up 132 tackles in 1981. The younger Hester, who enrolled at FSU earlier this month, spoke with the media late last week and broke down what it's like to finally wear the garnet and gold. He also discussed the progress he’s already made as he prepares to embark on his first spring with the ’Noles and more. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

For every high school prospect, signing day is a special moment. But for a legacy recruit like Hester, who already spent so much time around the FSU program, it hit different. “It was a dream come true. I grew up a Florida State kid and went to all the games,” Hester said. “I don’t even know how many games I went to in the 2013 season when they won the championship.” “On signing day, it was like, ‘I finally did it.’ My dad was happy of course. It was a surreal moment for me and my family.” Hester, who starred at Fletcher High in Jacksonville, even recalled the moment he was offered a scholarship to FSU. “I knew right then. I remember the day – June 6th, I think, 2020,” Hester said. “I committed six months later. It was a no-brainer for me.” Even though he might have been a lean to FSU all along, the connection Hester built with FSU assistant coach John Papuchis was more than enough to seal the deal for the defensive end. “He talked with me a lot. Texted me a lot. I got to know him on a personal level, and vice-versa,” Hester said. “Our first talk was my relationship with FSU as a whole. It was a personal relationship, and I liked that a lot.” *ALSO SEE: FSU freshman LB Omar Graham Jr. adjusting quickly to college *AND SEE: FSU freshman Kanaya Charlton a big man with a huge personality