FSU legacy, three-star OT Michael Ionata commits to Florida State

The 6-6 and 290 pound is a three-star prospect and is considered to be the No. 63 ranked tackle in the country. Michael is the son of former Florida State offensive lineman Joe Ionata , who played for the Seminoles in the late 1980's.

Ionata was offered by Florida State when he camped with the Seminoles last summer and he taken as many as four unofficial visits since then, including Saturday's unofficial visit for Legacy Weekend. Ionata also has an official visit to Florida State set for June 6.

Ionata joins Xavier Payne as the offensive line commits in Mike Norvell's 2026 recruiting class. The Seminoles have the 12th-ranked class in the country with eight commitments, all from the state of Florida.

