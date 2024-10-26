FSU, Mike Norvell have found themselves in quite a quarterback quandary

"Luke, he's doing a really good job. He's learning a lot (in) each of those game situations and scenarios that show up are going to be monumental for him and his future," Norvell said. "When he went in, he obviously was able to create some things with his legs, drove us down, able to get in the end zone. And then wanted to continue to give him a few series and opportunities."

Kromenhoek appeared more comfortable operating the offense and scanning the field than he did the week prior in his first career game action at Duke. He hit Ja'Khi Douglas for a 29-yard pass down the sideline and tripled his passing output from 3 of 7 for 19 yards in his first career appearance to 6 of 14 for 61 yards vs. Miami.

On fourth-and-1 just shy of midfield, he took the play call of a QB sneak quite literally, slipping past the Miami defense for a 42-yard pickup.

After Glenn picked up 24 yards and no points on FSU's first two possessions of the game, Kromenhoek entered to begin the third drive. He took the Seminoles on a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run by Caziah Holmes — 69 of those yards come from Kromenhoek on the ground.

"The plan going in was roughly third, potentially fourth series there for Luke," Norvell said after the game. "I did want to get him in the game. I did like what I had seen."

But while last week vs. Duke this occurred when Glenn committed three straight turnovers, this time it was a plan going into the game.

For the third straight game, FSU started redshirt freshman Brock Glenn at quarterback in Saturday's 36-14 loss at No. 6 Miami. For the second straight week, the Seminoles then turned to true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek in relief of Glenn.

With four games left on the schedule, FSU doesn't appear much closer to answering that question. And how head coach Mike Norvell walks that intricate tightrope the rest of the season could be critically important for the Seminoles' immediate and long-term future under him.

Perhaps the biggest question, though, is at the most important position on the team. Who will be the Seminoles' quarterback in 2025?

What will the 2025 roster look like? What will the coaching staff look like next season? How reasonable of a leap forward can be expected off a disastrous 2024 season?

In the fourth quarter, though, Norvell went back to Glenn for the final two drives. Glenn led a touchdown drive on the final series after the result had long been determined, marching 75 yards over 12 plays and throwing the team's only touchdown pass of the game to Malik Benson with seconds left in the game. He finished 5 of 18 for 54 yards with a touchdown.

While the stat lines seem varied, the passer ratings are not much different. Kromenhoek finished at 79.5, while Glenn came in at 71.3.

Norvell said after the game that the move back to Glenn was about him having more experience running a tempo offense that FSU wanted to operate with limited time left on the clock.

"Brock has probably a little bit more experience within the offense. To be able to help make sure we're putting him in the best position to be able to go out there and play fast, execute fast," Norvell said. "I think that it was just kind of one of those things that we've had some challenging drives and just an opportunity knowing that we're gonna have to really try to go out and play as fast as we could."

The bottom line of the matter is that it wouldn't have mattered whatsoever in the result Saturday if FSU had stuck with one of the two quarterbacks for the entirety of the Miami game. With the offensive linemen in front of them and the receivers they are throwing to, neither Glenn nor Kromenhoek are set up for much success right now.

They were both running for their lives so much that they nearly had more combined rushing yards (93) than passing yards (115).

But Norvell and his offensive staff now have quite a challenging yet critically important question ahead of them in terms of how to approach the position over the final four games of the season.

Should FSU commit to one of the two quarterbacks and likely lose the other to the transfer portal? Or should it continue to give both of them opportunities, let the battle continue to rage on and see if one emerges as the better option moving forward by season's end?

On paper, the latter makes the most sense. But it comes with the risk of potentially losing both of them to the portal if they don't appreciate how things are playing out. That would be worst-case scenario for the Seminoles.

Norvell said Saturday that Glenn and Kromenhoek continue to support each other and the shared reps haven't devolved into resentment between the two.

But he also wasn't ready to commit to what exactly the QB plan going forward, starting with next Saturday's home game vs. North Carolina.

"We'll see where those guys are. Obviously, get to go back and watch film as we get into the plan next week, continuing to build from it. And just like I said, I want to put us in the best position to have a chance to go win a game. That's going to be our focus," Norvell said. "I've got a lot of confidence in in the growth and the improvements that we're going to see. We'll continue to evaluate that and work through putting together a plan, whether it's playing with two guys, obviously if we feel if there's something that's one guy is just absolutely head and shoulders above and gives us the best opportunity, we'll do that. I've got a lot of confidence in where these guys are gonna go. And I appreciate their investment and their support in each other throughout the course of the game."