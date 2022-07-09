FSU Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top recruits
As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.
Today's installment is on the offensive line, where the Seminoles recently landed one big-time prospect and are involved with many more. FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins continues to do a great job of recruiting this position, and here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.
Previous Hot Boards: Quarterbacks | Running backs | WRs & TEs |
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Commit
|
None
|
Kearney committed in June and has now shut down his recruitment completely.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on OL Roderick Kearney & FSU
This was an unbelievable job by Alex Atkins in how far FSU came in this recruitment. Early on, I felt FSU was probably third. Then Atkins went to work with Kearney, and from there it felt like it was all Florida State. I think the biggest competition was UF, but his official visit with the Gators wasn't great, from what I was told.
Landing Kearney was significant not just because of what he brings to the table, but because it's another sign of validation for this staff. The additions of him and fellow four-star Keldric Faulk should lead the way to more commitments for the 'Noles.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
USC, Fla, S. Carolina
|
FSU got the last visit, and the connection with Atkins has given FSU momentum.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on OL Lucas Simmons & FSU
This is certainly one of the biggest targets left in the summer for the Seminoles. Simmons is planning to announce his college choice this Monday, and there is a feeling of confidence from the FSU side and from some close to this recruitment that the 'Noles are in front. It's not a lock that FSU pulls him, however, and I consider Southern Cal to be the biggest threat currently in this race. He does like the Gators a lot as well, but I think it's an FSU-USC battle here.
I lean a little more toward FSU at this stage based on the intel, with the big reason being the connection with Atkins that is different compared to a lot of schools. Southern Cal does offer a lot of opportunities, however, that certainly catch your attention. We'll know for sure when he announces his pick around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Cool
|
LSU, Neb, TX, Aub
|
He's coveted by FSU but there is work to do for the 'Noles here.
|
Alex Atkins
