 FSU Football OL recruiting Hot Board
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-09 09:05:24 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top recruits

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.

Today's installment is on the offensive line, where the Seminoles recently landed one big-time prospect and are involved with many more. FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins continues to do a great job of recruiting this position, and here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.

Previous Hot Boards: Quarterbacks | Running backs | WRs & TEs |

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN (EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-5)

Outlook on OL Roderick Kearney 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Kearney committed in June and has now shut down his recruitment completely.

Alex Atkins

The Skinny on OL Roderick Kearney & FSU

This was an unbelievable job by Alex Atkins in how far FSU came in this recruitment. Early on, I felt FSU was probably third. Then Atkins went to work with Kearney, and from there it felt like it was all Florida State. I think the biggest competition was UF, but his official visit with the Gators wasn't great, from what I was told.

Landing Kearney was significant not just because of what he brings to the table, but because it's another sign of validation for this staff. The additions of him and fellow four-star Keldric Faulk should lead the way to more commitments for the 'Noles.

Outlook on OL Lucas Simmons 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

USC, Fla, S. Carolina

FSU got the last visit, and the connection with Atkins has given FSU momentum.

Alex Atkins

The Skinny on OL Lucas Simmons & FSU

This is certainly one of the biggest targets left in the summer for the Seminoles. Simmons is planning to announce his college choice this Monday, and there is a feeling of confidence from the FSU side and from some close to this recruitment that the 'Noles are in front. It's not a lock that FSU pulls him, however, and I consider Southern Cal to be the biggest threat currently in this race. He does like the Gators a lot as well, but I think it's an FSU-USC battle here.

I lean a little more toward FSU at this stage based on the intel, with the big reason being the connection with Atkins that is different compared to a lot of schools. Southern Cal does offer a lot of opportunities, however, that certainly catch your attention. We'll know for sure when he announces his pick around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Outlook on OL Zalance Heard 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Cool

LSU, Neb, TX, Aub

He's coveted by FSU but there is work to do for the 'Noles here.

Alex Atkins
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}