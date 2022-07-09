FSU Offensive Line Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top recruits

As the temperatures in July continue to rise, we are rolling out our Florida State football recruiting Hot Boards for every position on offense and defense.

Today's installment is on the offensive line, where the Seminoles recently landed one big-time prospect and are involved with many more. FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins continues to do a great job of recruiting this position, and here's a closer look at each of the top targets and where FSU stands with each.

Previous Hot Boards: Quarterbacks | Running backs | WRs & TEs |

Stay connected to all of your favorite FSU Sports Coverage!

*** Get the FREE Warchant App in the Apple Store or on Google Play

*** Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for fresh new videos every day

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news