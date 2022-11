Class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect Eric Taylor , who is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has received an offer from FSU. Taylor was a four-star prospect coming out of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt High and signed with LSU as a member of its 2019 recruiting class. He spent two seasons in Baton Rouge before transferring to Summit (Miss.) Southwest Community College.

Taylor has also reported offers from Western Kentucky, Mississippi State and UAB over the last couple of weeks. This season Taylor has made 28 tackles in nine games, including three sacks and eight TFLs.

Besides his size, he has long arms and a thick frame, the first thing that jumps out to you on film is how quick he is off the ball. He has quick feet and above average change of direction. Taylor plays extremely hard and is versatile enough to play both defensive end and defensive tackle at the junior college level. Plays with better leverage than you might think for someone his size and looks more natural as inside player. Needs to work on having a better variety of pass rush moves whether he is at tackle or end. Runs well for a big man.

Please click on the link below to view Taylor's HUDL highlights.