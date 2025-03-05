FSU offers under-the-radar 2026 TE prospect Brady Owens

Arlington (Va.) Yorktown tight end Brady Owens is very familiar with Tallahassee.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound Owens grew up in Leon County and both his parents and grandparents attended Florida State. Owens practically grew up inside Doak Campbell Stadium, with his family owning season tickets for years. His father's military career moved him to Virginia but now he’ll have an opportunity to return to Tallahassee as a player.

The Seminoles offered Owens on Wednesday and they may be getting in at the right time as Owens is starting to pick up some more P4 offers. He already had an offer from West Virginia and recently added offers from Army and Kentucky. Later on Wednesday, he added Syracuse. But the Florida State offer means quite a bit given it's familiar territory.

“I’m super stoked about the possibility of going back home to Tallahassee,” Owens told the Osceola.