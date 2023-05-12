More than 25 months after Destyn Hill was announced as a member of Florida State’s 2021 signing class, the wide receiver is officially (again) a member of the football program.

Hill began to show up in FSU’s student directory earlier this week, and a school spokesperson said in a statement Friday morning that he would begin classes on Monday.

“I am so very excited to have Destyn Hill here and officially in our program,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He has showcased a tremendous amount of maturity and persistence as he dealt with a private family matter that delayed his enrollment. We are grateful for his desire to be a Seminole and excited for what he’s going to bring to the Nole Family on and off the field. Destyn was one of the best receivers in the country at Edna Karr High School while earning high honors academically. He is a dynamic playmaker with game-changing speed, which will give him the opportunity to have an impact at receiver and also in the return game.”

Hill caught 33 passes for 806 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior in 2020 and had 54 receptions for 1,047 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He helped New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr win the 2019 Class 4A state championship.

In 2021, Hill was listed by FSU at 6-foot and 200 pounds. That is the same height and weight the school disclosed in announcing his addition on Friday.

“He is a complete receiver,” Norvell said in Feb. 2021. “I’ve watched Destyn since he was extremely young in high school. He really kind of burst onto the scene early in his high school career and has continued to get better. Coming from Edna Karr High School, one of the top programs in the state of Louisiana, he’s been a dynamic play maker for them. Coach Bryce Brown does as good a job as any coach I think in the state and within the country, how he helps develop these guys for what they do on the field and also who they are off the field. Seeing Destyn and the way he’s matured, there’s not an area of his game that he has not put focus into that development. He’s a deep-play threat, he’s a great route runner. And he’s very smooth in all of his actions. Has wonderful hands. And when he gets the ball in his hands. He can definitely do great things with it in yards after the catch. A tough, physical receiver. And a very selfless teammate. You see the work he does when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands and the willingness to block, the willingness to do some of the dirty work. And will also bring a great dynamic to our special teams units as a kick returner."

In the summer of 2021, Norvell announced that Hill would not be joining FSU due to a "personal matter."

Hill has not played football in the last few years and has not reponded to a number of requests from the Osceola and other news outlets for interviews.