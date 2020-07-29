The Skinny on OL Dietrick Pennington & FSU

While Pennington doesn't do a lot of interviews, I'm told he's quite high on Mike Norvell and FSU. He has confidence in Norvell's offense and the coaching he would receive, so not being able to visit campus isn't as big of a deal for him as it is for some other recruits.

Now having said that, there are some big boys involved in this recruitment -- schools like LSU, Georgia and Clemson -- so it won't be an easy pull. But I do hear that his relationship with Norvell, Atkins and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham holds solid value. More positive news for FSU is that he's not in a rush to make a decision. So if the 'Noles show marked improvement up front this year, that could have a significant impact. I don't get the sense there is a leader right now, and visits will likely help determine his pecking order.