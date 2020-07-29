FSU OL Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets in trenches (7/29)
It has been an interesting few days in offensive line recruiting for Florida State, so some names have been juggled on our new OL Hot Board. The Seminoles, of course, lost one commitment in Ocala's Jake Slaughter, but then quickly picked up a pledge from Niceville prospect Kimo Makaneole.
Today, we will take a deeper look at the Seminoles' OL recruiting for the class of 2021 with the latest installment in our Hot Board series.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 4-6)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UF, Mia
|
Seymore has high interest in 'Noles. Plans to take more than one visit to FSU this year.
|
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on OL Laurence Seymore & FSU
Seymore's recruitment looks like it will go deep into the season, and from all accounts, it looks like it will be an in-state battle between Miami, Florida and FSU. The 'Noles have already established a good connection with Seymore during Zoom calls recently, and I would lean more toward him not ending up at Miami than sticking at this stage.
Seymore, who could play tackle or guard at the next level, is very high on FSU OL coach Alex Atkins and is impressed by the way Atkins develops players. And I get the impression he will take a visit to Tallahassee for the Florida game (assuming that game is played) and one other game during the season.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UGA, Clem, LSU, Aub
|
Strong tie to Norvell is aiding FSU in this race.
|
Mike Norvell,
Alex Atkins
The Skinny on OL Dietrick Pennington & FSU
While Pennington doesn't do a lot of interviews, I'm told he's quite high on Mike Norvell and FSU. He has confidence in Norvell's offense and the coaching he would receive, so not being able to visit campus isn't as big of a deal for him as it is for some other recruits.
Now having said that, there are some big boys involved in this recruitment -- schools like LSU, Georgia and Clemson -- so it won't be an easy pull. But I do hear that his relationship with Norvell, Atkins and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham holds solid value. More positive news for FSU is that he's not in a rush to make a decision. So if the 'Noles show marked improvement up front this year, that could have a significant impact. I don't get the sense there is a leader right now, and visits will likely help determine his pecking order.
