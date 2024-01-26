Primo Spears had a front-row seat for Florida State’s game at North Carolina on Dec. 2. It became an uncomfortable vantage point.

The Seminoles built a 14-point lead early in the second half before seeing it slip away as the Tar Heels used a full-court press to rally and take a 78-70 win.

“I got to spectate last time we played them,” said Spears, who at that point was still a few weeks away from being cleared to play. “We had a 14-point lead. I think we match up great. I think our size kind of gives them problems with Baba (Miller) at the 4. They haven’t seen as much size as we have and I think that kind of affected them last time. The press affected us and I think we’ve grown from that moment. I think we’ll learn from that situation.”

What FSU is now compared to what FSU was then is dramatically different. Forward Cameron Corhen (toe) did not play. Jaylan Gainey (knee) played in 13 minutes and contributed four points and a rebound but it was just his second game. Cam’Ron Fletcher (knee) played 15 minutes but was lost for the season late in the afternoon.

Playing without so many pieces, and with Spears watching, FSU couldn’t handle the press against a UNC team that coach Leonard Hamilton considers one of the premier defensive teams in the nation.

“Normally when you press us we increase the score,” Hamilton said. “But at that point no one had really pressed us. We just didn’t execute our press offense. We just didn’t handle that very well.”

There were still some growing pains ahead, including frustrating losses to USF, SMU and Lipscomb before the Seminoles’ depth began to mesh with more on-court time. FSU (12-7, 6-2 ACC) has won seven of its last eight games to start January and looks to finish the month with what would be a resume-defining win against No. 3 UNC on Saturday (17-3, 8-0) in the Donald L. Tucker Center at 2 p.m. on ESPN. And, yes, no one could have pictured this a month ago: FSU is the surprise team in the ACC in second place in the standings.

“Top two teams in the league, ESPN, this is what we’ve been preparing for,” Spears said.



