When Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno was a late addition to the roster of players recognized during the Seminoles' Senior Day ceremony this season, it seemed quite possible that the FSU punter was going to forgo his final season of eligibility and start on his professional career.

However, that has proven not to be the case. FSU NIL collective The Battle's End announced Monday that Mastromanno will be using his extra year of eligibility granted by the 2020 COVID-affected season to return for one final season as the Seminoles' punter in 2024.

Mastromanno's 2023 campaign was one of the best by a punter in FSU football history. The Melbourne, Australia native was a Ray Guy Award finalist and the second-team All-ACC punter. His 45.5 average yards per punt this season ranks as the second-highest season average in program history.

Of Mastromanno's 66 punts this season, 30 were downed inside the 20-yard line and only three resulted in touchbacks. His 43.2 average net yards per punt this season was tied for fifth among all FBS punters.

By returning for a fifth season, Mastromanno may rewrite some pages of FSU's punting record book. He'll enter the 2024 season with 196 career punts, 48 shy of Rohn Stark's program record. He's also at a career average of 43.6 yards per punt, within striking distance of Shawn Powell's career average record of 44.2 set between 2008 and 2011.

Additionally, Mastromanno has been FSU's starting placeholder, meaning that partnership with kicker Ryan Fitzgerald will continue in 2024 for each of their respective final seasons with the program.

Mastromanno is the 14th Seminole to announce he is returning for the 2024 season through The Battle's End.