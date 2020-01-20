With Rivals250 defensive back Donovan Kaufman being committed to Vanderbilt since last summer, FSU coach Mike Norvell knew he and his staff would have to make a compelling case to convince him to strongly consider the 'Noles. And it sounds like they did just that.

"It was a great visit," Kaufman said. "At the end of the day, it's between here and Vanderbilt. Hopefully deciding before signing day, like a week before. I'm also going up there next week to Ole Miss, so I'll see how that goes. Everything stood out on this visit -- history, it's Florida State, and then to be Coach Norvell's first offer was big."



This wasn't Kaufman's first opportunity to spend a lot of time with Norvell. The talented DB took a visit to Memphis when Norvell was there, and as much as he loved that trip, he decided he wanted to attend a higher-profile program.

So once Norvell got the FSU job, he quickly reached out the Kaufman and asked if he would like to be a Seminole.

"When I visited Memphis, that was the best visit I had, but it was just Memphis ... and I could separate Vanderbilt from Memphis," Kaufman said. "But now he has a bigger platform, and it's something to look at. I know Coach Fuller (defensive coordinator Adam Fuller) and Coach Norvell very well. We have a great bond."



Kaufman said FSU's coaches went into great detail explaining how he would fit in with the Seminoles' defense. They said he could play both safety positions, as well as nickel cornerback. And they could also end up using him some on offense.

Because Fuller and defensive backs coach T.J. Rushing were already on Norvell's Memphis staff, Kaufman said he felt right at home during his visit.

"I already knew Coach Rushing, Coach Fuller and Coach Norvell from Memphis, so my comfort was already very high," he said. "It was great to see them again. It's like family. Coach Rushing was great again. Actually, when they (the FSU coaches) came on the in-home visit, that was the first day he was hired. But I actually knew beforehand because I asked Coach Norvell."



Kaufman then offered some more insight into his relationship with Norvell.

"He's such a genuine dude," the Rivals250 prospect said. "You just can't beat that. On the visit, I was impressed the most when I walked into the stadium and seeing the lights on. It gave me chills."

Kaufman's player-host was Amari Gainer, but he said he spent a lot of time with other players as well.

"I like the players a lot. They were really cool, and I could see myself hanging with them," the Louisiana product said, noting how quickly the Seminoles seem to be on board with the new coaching staff. "That's the crazy part. The players were already buying in, and the staff hasn't even been here that long. They want to be disciplined, so they love Coach Norvell. And a lot of the players are saying they are ready to run through a wall for him."