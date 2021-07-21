FSU releases statement about Coach Bobby Bowden's health, prognosis

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

STATEMENT FROM FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT JOHN THRASHER

“Jean and I are deeply saddened about the news on our friend, the legendary Bobby Bowden, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to Bobby, Ann and the entire Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with dignity, class and a sense of humor. Although his accomplishments on the field are unmatched, his legacy will go far beyond football. His faith and family have always come first, and he is an incredible role model for his players and fans alike. He is beloved by the FSU family.”

STATEMENT FROM DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS DAVID COBURN

“Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general. He has influenced so many people beyond just the players he coached, and the staff who had the privilege of working with him. He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that – he is a big part of the history of the game. Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor.”

The Warchant staff sends our thoughts and prayers to Coach Bowden, his family and friends.

