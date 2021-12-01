FSU reportedly contacting candidates about A.D. job

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that FSU is "exploring options" and contacting "potential candidates" for the Seminoles' A.D. position.

Florida State athletics director David Coburn, who originally was hired in an interim role before assuming the position on a full-time basis in May 2019, is apparently nearing the end of his tenure with the Seminoles.

When Coburn was appointed by former FSU President John Thrasher in the summer of 2018, the plan called for Coburn to lead the department through difficult financial challenges as Thrasher neared retirement.

The COVID pandemic and other university issues led to Thrasher extending his tenure, and Coburn was eventually promoted to vice president of the university earlier this year.

But the Florida State administration is in the midst of a complete overhaul.

Thrasher retired this summer and was replaced by new FSU President Richard McCullough. The university also has a new chair of the FSU Board of Trustees, Peter Collins, who replaced former chair Ed Burr.

McCullough and Collins likely will lead the search for a new athletics director, although Coburn is still serving in that capacity.

Warchant has reached out to an FSU spokesman for comment on Thamel's report.

