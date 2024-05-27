Cam Leiter hasn’t pitched since March 28. But the opportunity to get the star right-hander back on the mound could soon become a reality.

Leiter (5-1, 4.63 ERA) began the season as Florida State’s ace, making seven starts before he was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. But he has been throwing on the side, long-tossing and throwing off mound, and could return as a reliever in the Tallahassee Regional.

“He’s champing at the bit,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “The whole (Monday) luncheon there was him telling me he’s ready to go. We need to get him another good bullpen session. So we’ll lengthen that out again for him. He’ll throw a little bit today and then prep for his bullpen Wednesday.

“If things hold true to how we have planned this and how he feels, then he’ll be available this weekend. Not to start. But in any way that we can involve him in it, you know it’s a high-powered, weaponized arm. We’ll see how the next several days go. But that’s the hope and plan.”

FSU (42-15) has had spurts but from start to finish has been able to put runs on the board, averaging 8.79 runs. What has kept the Seminoles from maximizing their true capabilities has been injuries, with Leiter, Conner Whittaker and Ben Barrett missing a chunk of the season. FSU has also been without Gavin Adams and Jacob Marlowe this year.

But the pitching outlook has gradually improved. Whittaker made a few relief appearances in the ACC Tournament, while Barrett is on his way back. Adding in Leiter would help a bullpen that has been stressed, holing up at times but at others showing it has been taxed.

In what FSU hopes will be a weekend with three games, having Leiter could help if Jarrett opts to start Whittaker and Carson Dorsey. While the ERAs have been climbing in the bullpen, FSU’s top relievers have been left-handers Brennen Oxford (3.04 ERA, 59 strikeouts in 47.1 innings) and Connor Hults (4.15 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 26 innings) as well as right-hander John Abraham (4.36 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 33 innings).

