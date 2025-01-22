FSU's 2025 football schedule to be released on Monday

The ACC announced its full 2025 schedule would be announced for the upcoming season on Monday at 9 p.m. on the ACC Network.

FSU will open up against Alabama on Aug. 30, the first of four previously announced non-conference matchups. The FSU-Alabama game will be the first inside a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles will play host to East Texas A&M on Sept. 6 and Kent State on Sept. 20. FSU will play at Florida on Nov. 29.

Week 0 and week 1 games for ACC teams will be announced on Thursday afternoon.

Each team's ACC opener will be announced on Friday afternoon. With three home games already early in the season, it's likely the Seminoles will be on the road to start ACC play.

FSU will pay East Texas A&M, an FCS program, a $450,000 guarantee. Kent State, which plays in the MAC and went 0-12 in 2024, will be paid $1.2 million.

