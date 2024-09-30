Mike Norvell admitted Monday he doesn't put much stock into the depth chart Florida State shares publicly each week.

There's certainly a hidden depth chart the staff keeps behind closed doors, which the FSU head coach does care about.

But as far as the depth chart FSU shares publicly each Monday to begin game weeks, it's something schools do more out of obligation and the unwritten rule that every team shares one than actual information sharing.

"I really don't care about a depth chart to be honest with you. It really means nothing..." Norvell said. "It doesn't really matter what I put on a depth chart."

That may be true to a degree. But there are a few changes to FSU's new depth chart, which was shared Monday afternoon before Saturday's (7 p.m. on ESPN) home game vs. Clemson that show Norvell was well aware that a few optics-based shifts had to be made this week.

Most notably, there's a change at the top of the depth chart. After DJ Uiagalelei suffered a hand injury on his final play of Saturday's 42-16 loss at SMU, the Oregon State transfer is now listed as a co-starter at quarterback alongside redshirt freshman Brock Glenn.

"DJ, something we're going to evaluate throughout the course of the week. Kind of see where it goes from there," Norvell said Monday of Uiagalelei's availability this week.

Uiagalelei has struggled in his first five starts with the Seminoles, completing a career-worst 53.8% of his passes with two more interceptions (6) than he has passing touchdowns (4).

Norvell has fielded questions for a few weeks now on if he's considering a change at quarterback. Each time, he's deferred to saying that the problems go far beyond Uiagalelei and that the rest of the players around him need to help him out more.

While Norvell dodged a question Monday asking if this depth chart change was only due to the uncertainty of Uiagalelei's status or if he may have named them co-starters even if Uiagalelei was healthy, naming them co-starters instead of simply listing as Uiagalelei as the starter as FSU has for the first five weeks of the season — even if he won't be able to start Saturday — seems to indicate at least some awareness of Uiagalelei's struggles.

"There's a lot of things that we go back and look at in the game, DJ did make a lot of good throws throughout the course of the game. Some good decisions, he made some poor decisions and a couple bad throws," Norvell said. "But you've got to surround and you've got to help the quarterback position. I don't think we've done a good job of that consistently and, at the end of the day, we all have to have ownership in that."

Glenn made his season debut late in the SMU game. While it happened after Uiagalelei's hand injury on his third interception, Norvell has said that he was planning on making the change at that moment anyways with the game out of hand.

Glenn failed to complete any of his four pass attempts, one of which was a great pass that was dropped and another of which was an overthrow to an open receiver which likely would have been a touchdown.

"I wanted to see that opportunity for Brock to go in and have a chance to execute," Norvell said. "I thought he did some good things. Had a nice throw that we didn't finish on. I thought he did miss one of the vertical shots that was a touchdown play. But overall operation of what he was asked to do was good. It wasn't shocking to me."

There were a few other offensive changes to the depth chart this week, which certainly appear to be performance-based. Most notably at tight end.

While few players have helped Uiagalelei this season, no one may have hurt him more than tight end Kyle Morlock. The senior added his team-high fourth drop according to Pro Football Focus early in the second half Saturday. And this wasn't just any drop. It was a pass that went through his hands, hit his facemask and popped into the air where it was intercepted by SMU and returned into the FSU red zone.