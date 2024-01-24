We knew the teams that the Florida State football team will face off against during its 2024 season. We now know the full order in which the Seminoles will play them.

FSU's full 2024 schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon, along with the schedules for the rest of the teams in the conference.

For the Seminoles, seven of their 2024 game dates were known after it was announced earlier this week that FSU's home opener will be Sept. 2 vs. Boston College and FSU will play at Duke on Friday, Oct. 18.

After opening the season in Dublin vs. Georgia Tech in Week 0 and then taking on BC, FSU gets its first of three bye weeks the weekend of Sept. 7. That means FSU avoids a shot week after taking on Boston College the previous Monday night.

That bye is followed by a previously announced home game vs. Memphis on Sept. 14, FSU's only non-conference game until the final three games of the season.

After that, FSU plays two new ACC teams in Week 4 and Week 5. FSU hosts Cal on Sept. 21 and then travels to Dallas to take on SMU on Sept. 28.

Those games against ACC newcomers will be followed by a clash against Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium on Oct. 5, the week before FSU's second bye week on Oct. 12.

After that second bye comes the toughest stretch of the Seminoles' 2024 slate. After playing at Duke on Friday, Oct. 18, FSU travels to take on Miami on Oct. 26 in a battle of two teams expected to be among the ACC's best.

The trip to Miami is followed by a home game vs. North Carolina and then the already-announced road game at Notre Dame on Nov. 9, which is followed by the Seminoles' final bye of the regular season the weekend of Nov. 19.

Coming out of the bye, FSU closes the season with a pair of home games against FCS opponent Charleston Southern on Nov. 23 and then the customary season finale vs. rival Florida on Nov. 30.