FSU's full 2025 football schedule released

We've known all of the teams on Florida State's 2025 football schedule for some time.

On Monday night, we finally learned the order in which the Seminoles will play these teams. FSU's full 2025 schedule was announced as part of an ESPN2 schedule reveal show just over seven months from the season opener in late August.

It was already known that FSU opens its 2025 slate at the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium vs. Alabama on Aug. 30 followed by a matchup vs. FCS opponent East Texas A&M on Sept. 6, a bye week on Sept. 13 and then Kent State on Sept. 20, all at home.

It was also announced last week that FSU will open ACC play at Virginia on Friday, Sept. 26 and then host Miami for the Seminoles' home ACC opener on Oct. 4.

After that, FSU stays at home the following week for a Oct. 11 home game vs. Pitt. It's the first time FSU has hosted Pitt since the 2020 season, a game the Panthers won 41-17 in Mike Norvell's first season.

The following week, FSU takes what is far and away its longest trip of the season, hopping on a cross-country flight to play at Stanford on Oct. 18. It'll be the first time FSU and Stanford have ever played with the Cardinal joining the ACC ahead of the 2024 season.

The Seminoles get to recover after that long trip, getting their second and final bye of the season the week after the Stanford game on Oct. 25. They return to action the week after that at home, hosting Wake Forest on Nov. 1.

FSU then takes on Clemson in Death Valley on Nov. 8, hosts Virginia Tech for its final ACC home game Nov. 15 and closes out the ACC slate on Friday, Nov. 21 at NC State.

As always, FSU closes out the regular season vs. rival Florida, playing in Gainesville this year on Nov. 29.