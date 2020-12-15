Because McKenzie Milton hadn't officially signed with Florida State's football program as on Monday morning, head coach Mike Norvell wasn't allowed to publicly discuss the former UCF star quarterback during the team's weekly press conference. But on Monday afternoon, Milton put pen to paper and officially became a Seminole. So, naturally, on Tuesday afternoon, his new head coach was peppered with questions about him, his recruitment and what he will bring to the 'Noles. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU's team doctors were able to review McKenzie Milton's medical records before Monday's signing. (USAToday Sports Images)

The answers, as one might imagine, were all very positive. "He's someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for," Norvell said. "I think he's a tremendous competitor, and I think he has a great deal of talent mentally and physically, and I think he'll be a tremendous asset to this team and this program." Milton played Norvell's Memphis team three times in 2017 and 2018. He went 3-0 in those games and totaled 11 touchdowns. In the Knights' 62-55, double-overtime win over the Tigers in the 2017 AAC championship game, Milton threw for close to 500 yards and five touchdowns. So the two are very familiar with each other. "We added a great piece to this team," Norvell said. It's a team that already has three scholarship quarterbacks. Norvell said he and/or offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have spoken to Jordan Travis, Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker -- all three of whom have started games this season for FSU -- and explained the pursuit of Milton. Norvell said he was proud of the way all three quarterbacks handled the news. "They understand we're always going to try to enhance our team," he said. "Whether it's a transfer or a high school player. We had a thought of what it was going to look like moving forward, and then situations changed." That comment seemingly relates to former FSU commit Luke Altmeyer, who flipped last week and announced he'd be staying in Mississippi and playing for Ole Miss.