FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

Florida State has played three quarterbacks this season. None have the skill set or experience to pull this offense out of a tailspin. And perhaps no quarterback in college football has that capability.

DJ Uiagalelei was a bad fit, a bridge quarterback that became a bridge to nowhere. Who knows if Brock Glenn is the answer after four starts in two years at FSU. And it’s unfair to critique true freshman Luke Kromenhoek after his collegiate debut.

A disturbing commonality? FSU's quarterbacks have struggled, but the Seminoles aren't playing well around the quarterback. The Seminoles have tried veteran linemen and younger linemen, experienced receivers and younger ones, older tight ends and freshmen.

Whether it has been pass blocking or run blocking, the issues have been persistent. As have the drops, a season-long issue with three more in the 23-16 loss to Duke on Friday.

“Offensively, every time we seem to get a jump or a play there would be a setback from a missed opportunity with a pass being dropped or we got pressure or ultimately weren’t able to execute,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said.

Glenn completed 9 of 19 passes for 110 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. But what if Glenn’s pass to Malik Benson in the open field turned into a big gain and perhaps a scoring drive?

Kromenhoek was also under constant duress, completing 3 of 7 passes for 19 yards. But what if Kromenhoek’s well-placed deep throw to Kentron Poitier, one where the receiver did everything right as he split two defenders, only to have the ball hit his hands and slip away. And what if Kromenhoek’s dart to Hykeem Williams had been hauled in as part of a final drive before halftime.

Confidence was a major issue for the Seminoles in the first half of 2024. And when things snowball on FSU? It’s like playing offense uphill, not advisable for a group that has scored in the teens in now six straight games.