FSU's QBs have struggled but there are more pressing offensive issues

Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview
Duke beat writer Conor O'Neill joins Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein to discuss the matchup with FSU on Friday.
The Osceola's keys to an Florida State win over Duke
The Osceola's staffs' keys to a Florida State win over the Duke Blue Devils
Could freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek make his FSU debut this week?
Will FSU begin deploying some sort of two-quarterback system this week at Duke to experiment for the future?
Scouting Report: Duke
Florida State (1-5, 1-4 ACC) will take on Duke on the road on Friday night in the first two straight away games.
FSU offers 2025 ATH Jeremiah Jones who is committed to Nebraska
FSU offers 2025 WR/SS Jeremiah Jones, who is committed to Nebraska.
Florida State has played three quarterbacks this season. None have the skill set or experience to pull this offense out of a tailspin. And perhaps no quarterback in college football has that capability.
DJ Uiagalelei was a bad fit, a bridge quarterback that became a bridge to nowhere. Who knows if Brock Glenn is the answer after four starts in two years at FSU. And it’s unfair to critique true freshman Luke Kromenhoek after his collegiate debut.
A disturbing commonality? FSU's quarterbacks have struggled, but the Seminoles aren't playing well around the quarterback. The Seminoles have tried veteran linemen and younger linemen, experienced receivers and younger ones, older tight ends and freshmen.
Whether it has been pass blocking or run blocking, the issues have been persistent. As have the drops, a season-long issue with three more in the 23-16 loss to Duke on Friday.
“Offensively, every time we seem to get a jump or a play there would be a setback from a missed opportunity with a pass being dropped or we got pressure or ultimately weren’t able to execute,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said.
Glenn completed 9 of 19 passes for 110 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. But what if Glenn’s pass to Malik Benson in the open field turned into a big gain and perhaps a scoring drive?
Kromenhoek was also under constant duress, completing 3 of 7 passes for 19 yards. But what if Kromenhoek’s well-placed deep throw to Kentron Poitier, one where the receiver did everything right as he split two defenders, only to have the ball hit his hands and slip away. And what if Kromenhoek’s dart to Hykeem Williams had been hauled in as part of a final drive before halftime.
Confidence was a major issue for the Seminoles in the first half of 2024. And when things snowball on FSU? It’s like playing offense uphill, not advisable for a group that has scored in the teens in now six straight games.
Glenn’s first-half performance was regrettable, just 3 of 10 for 37 yards with the three turnovers. But he looked better in the second half, completing 6 of 9 passes for 73 yards.
That’s likely of little solace given FSU’s offensive predicament and a 1-6 record. But in the big picture, one where player development is valued by everyone from Norvell to fans, it’s fair to wonder what role drops and pressures (six sacks, 11 TFLs) have to the growth of a quarterback. Especially young quarterbacks who are still seeking confidence and affirmation from their performance.
“I was proud of the way that Brock responded,” Norvell said. “The game didn’t start very well for him with the turnovers. Luke came in, I thought he handled himself and managed things well. I was excited to see him make some good decisions. There were times he had to use his legs to extend plays. I’m excited about both of those guys, who they are and what they’re capable of.
“They were under some pressure. Duke did a good job with their pressure packages. There were some things that we probably held the ball a little too long in some situations.”
The quarterback play could be better. Glenn and Kromenhoek will see more talented defenses. But Glenn and Kromenhoek certainly aren’t the only problem.
To the issue of drops, FSU's three raises the seven-game total to 21, Norvell seemed beside himself. “Ball is right there,” Norvell said. “… Finish the play.”
To the issue of blocking, Norvell lamented communication issues, technique and getting beaten 1-on-1. “We got to grow up front,” Norvell said. “We got to continue to push and be better.”
Every mistake is an opportunity lost — to build drives and score points. Norvell lamented the game-changing plays missed. That’s on all of FSU’s offense, from the quarterbacks to the blocking and pass-catchers.
Column: Mike Norvell has dug quite the hole - how can he dig out?
