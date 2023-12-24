Florida State safety Akeem Dent stated he will enter the NFL Draft, although he does not state if he will play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

Dent has 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and a team-high two forced fumbles this year.

"To my coaches & staff, thank you for playing a vital role in the person I have become on and off the field," Dent posted on Instagram. "Thank you for valuable lessons learned during the time spent in this program, and thank you for making this team feel like a family.

"To my teammates, this journey was full of accomplishments that no one can take away from us. The energy and effort we brought to the stadium will always be remembered. Most importantly, what we have accomplished as a team will always stay in Florida State history.

"Thank you, Florida State! Now it's time for the next chapter in my life, and with that being said, I'm officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Among the FSU players who have opted out for the bowl game are Trey Benson, Johnny Wilson and Jared Verse. A few FSU players, including Fabien Lovett and Jaheim Bell, have declared for the draft but not stated if they will play in the bowl game.