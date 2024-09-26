Saturday night at SMU, Kam Davis may become the first member of Florida State's 2024 recruiting class to start a game for the Seminoles.

With Roydell Williams removed from the depth chart and Mike Norvell saying this week the Alabama running back transfer is expected to be out for an "extended" period of time, it opens the door for Davis, who is now listed as a starter at one of FSU's two running back positions alongside Lawrance Toafili.

Davis, a longtime FSU commit before signing last December, is coming off a performance vs. Cal where he had a career-high seven carries — nearly as many as the nine he had in FSU's first three games combined — for 25 yards.

"I can't wait to get him some more (carries) because I think when we get to see his speed and power on display consistently, it's going to help the offense," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said of Davis this week.

Outside of Davis, though, usage of true freshmen has been rare early this season.

On defense, no true freshman have gotten onto the field so far this season. That makes sense, both because FSU has established players at each level of the defense and that side of the ball has improved as the first few weeks of the season have progressed.

On offense, however, the case can certainly be made that FSU could stand to see what it has in its true freshmen to potentially spark an offense that has struggled to generate much production early this season.

Aside from Davis, tight end Landen Thomas is the only true freshman to get on the field on offense so far this season. He's played 23 snaps in FSU's first four games and not yet recorded a catch.

FSU coach Mike Norvell made it clear this week that he's not going to start true freshmen before he deems them ready just to see if they can spark things. There are certain criteria he needs to see them meet first, citing Davis as an example of someone who has done that.

"When you see the work and consistency of what he's done in understanding what and where and the things he needs to do, it has allowed him to be in that position," Norvell said. "I'm ready to play any guy that can go out there and be able to help impact our team. That's one of the things that we're looking at at all positions...

"You know the things you're asking them to do within the course of practice. You see the efficiency of communication, the alignments, the adjustments for what you might get in a practice of a look. Are they translating if there is an assignment adjustment, if there's a technique that needs to be used? Guys that go out there and achieve success versus the looks of what you might see and what you could get."

Thomas was viewed as one of the more promising prospects in FSU's 2024 signing class, finishing as the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the class according to Rivals. It was evident from early in his time at FSU this offseason that he has the potential to be quite an effective tight end.

The same can be said for Amaree Williams, a four-star recruit who was one of the final additions to FSU's 2024 class. Williams reclassified just before early signing day and while he played on both sides of the ball at The Benjamin School, many believe Williams has the most potential at defensive end. However, his frame as a reclassified 2025 prospect made him more ready-made to play tight end while adding weight for a potential future at defensive end.

Thomas and Williams have made plays in practice over the preseason and the last few weeks. It may appear they could boost the receiving side of a tight end unit where only Kyle Morlock, who has struggled with drop issues, has caught passes in a game so far this season.