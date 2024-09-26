FSU skill-position freshmen pushing to show consistency, enter rotation
Saturday night at SMU, Kam Davis may become the first member of Florida State's 2024 recruiting class to start a game for the Seminoles.
With Roydell Williams removed from the depth chart and Mike Norvell saying this week the Alabama running back transfer is expected to be out for an "extended" period of time, it opens the door for Davis, who is now listed as a starter at one of FSU's two running back positions alongside Lawrance Toafili.
Davis, a longtime FSU commit before signing last December, is coming off a performance vs. Cal where he had a career-high seven carries — nearly as many as the nine he had in FSU's first three games combined — for 25 yards.
"I can't wait to get him some more (carries) because I think when we get to see his speed and power on display consistently, it's going to help the offense," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said of Davis this week.
Outside of Davis, though, usage of true freshmen has been rare early this season.
On defense, no true freshman have gotten onto the field so far this season. That makes sense, both because FSU has established players at each level of the defense and that side of the ball has improved as the first few weeks of the season have progressed.
On offense, however, the case can certainly be made that FSU could stand to see what it has in its true freshmen to potentially spark an offense that has struggled to generate much production early this season.
Aside from Davis, tight end Landen Thomas is the only true freshman to get on the field on offense so far this season. He's played 23 snaps in FSU's first four games and not yet recorded a catch.
FSU coach Mike Norvell made it clear this week that he's not going to start true freshmen before he deems them ready just to see if they can spark things. There are certain criteria he needs to see them meet first, citing Davis as an example of someone who has done that.
"When you see the work and consistency of what he's done in understanding what and where and the things he needs to do, it has allowed him to be in that position," Norvell said. "I'm ready to play any guy that can go out there and be able to help impact our team. That's one of the things that we're looking at at all positions...
"You know the things you're asking them to do within the course of practice. You see the efficiency of communication, the alignments, the adjustments for what you might get in a practice of a look. Are they translating if there is an assignment adjustment, if there's a technique that needs to be used? Guys that go out there and achieve success versus the looks of what you might see and what you could get."
Thomas was viewed as one of the more promising prospects in FSU's 2024 signing class, finishing as the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 4 tight end in the class according to Rivals. It was evident from early in his time at FSU this offseason that he has the potential to be quite an effective tight end.
The same can be said for Amaree Williams, a four-star recruit who was one of the final additions to FSU's 2024 class. Williams reclassified just before early signing day and while he played on both sides of the ball at The Benjamin School, many believe Williams has the most potential at defensive end. However, his frame as a reclassified 2025 prospect made him more ready-made to play tight end while adding weight for a potential future at defensive end.
Thomas and Williams have made plays in practice over the preseason and the last few weeks. It may appear they could boost the receiving side of a tight end unit where only Kyle Morlock, who has struggled with drop issues, has caught passes in a game so far this season.
Norvell isn't ruling it out, but knows how hard it is to get on the field early as a tight end due to all the different responsibilities the position requires as a pass-catcher, a blocker and more.
"Landen and Amaree, both those guys, I think they're really skilled players. We obviously have to go out there and you have to be able to do it in the moment," Norvell said. "Playing that position, that's probably as challenging of a position, that and quarterback, of being able to come in and have that type of transition. Landen being here in the spring did help.
"I think he's going to be a great player here, I think Amaree is going to be a great player here. I have made no decisions on either of those guys with games. We're going to play them if they can help us win games. I liked what I saw (Tuesday) and then there were still some things that show them there's more work to do throughout this week. Whenever they're ready to be able to go out there and play fast, make an impact, you'll see them out there."
Williams has not yet played in a game this season and may be in line for a redshirt, but Thomas has appeared in all four games so one more appearance would rule him out for a redshirt this season.
It sounds like the same goes at wide receiver, where Elijah Moore and Lawayne McCoy are not working with the scout team and are making some plays, but haven't yet entirely proven they are ready to enter the wide receiver rotation.
McCoy — a speedy, smooth route-runner — has been FSU's punt returner the last two games and it appears may not be redshirting this season. But Moore — a 6-foot-4 receiver who has made some impressive contested catches on the practice field — has not yet played this season.
"He's definitely somebody that I'm excited about his future," Norvell said of Moore this week. "There are still a lot of things that he has to show in being ready to be on the field. We've talked to him about what we need to see because, ultimately, those are opportunities that I believe he's going to be able to take advantage of. I like our freshman group."
Freshman running back Micahi Danzy has also flashed with his sprinter speed and lethalness as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and was elevated from the practice squad a few weeks ago after Jaylin Lucas' season-ending injury.
As the season progresses, especially if the losses keep stacking up for the Seminoles, this tune about the freshmen skill-position players may change. In the meantime, the FSU coaching staff isn't hiding what it wants to see from these freshmen in order for them to potentially enter the rotation.
"They understand exactly what they've got to do," Atkins said. "You can't just go out there and say, 'Hey, you're going to play when you're ready.' No, it's 'Coach, what do you need to see,' we tell them what we need to see and if they showcase that, then they're going to play."
As important as the on-field aspect is, there's an off-field aspect to it as well.
"I have to teach them the process of how. This is how preparation looks, this is how you've got to take care of your body, this is how you've got to show responsibility even outside the field. It doesn't just start there," Atkins added. "It starts in how are you when the academic lists comes out, are you on point, are you taking care of all the other stuff to show that you're ready for that responsibility to go out there and have that?"
FSU's unique approach to its practice schedule, where all players who played less than 20% of the reps in Saturday's game take part in a Sunday practice that the staff views as essentially Game 2 for these depth players, is probably the most important day of the week for these freshmen.
Atkins said this week that he's seeing enough on those days from some of these players that their time may be coming in the near future.
"Being able to react to the flashes of the game that we might not have shown them or prepared for, they've got to start having that understanding of what that is for that trust," Atkins said. "I do believe you will see more of those guys as we're pushing forward because I'm starting to see those eyes change and pushing in that (Sunday) practice."
FSU's youth movement on defense beginning to pay dividends
Takeaway Tuesday: Won is the loneliest number
Marvin Jones Jr. has newfound energy after performance, win over Cal
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple