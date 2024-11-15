FSU soccer coasts to easy win in NCAA Tournament opener vs. Samford

The Florida State soccer team was not remotely entertaining the Cinderella concept in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday night.

In front of a friendly crowd at the Seminole Soccer Complex, the Seminoles led 2-0 less than 15 minutes in on the way to an incredibly smooth 8-0 win over Samford, setting a program record for most goals scored in an NCAA Tournament match.

Sophomore standout Jordynn Dudley had an exceptionally effective night in the box score, notching two goals and two assists in the runaway victory.

Dudley got the Noles on the board with her seventh goal of the season, a leaping header on a cross from Sophia Nguyen.

Carissa Boeckman added the second goal in the 14th minute, her first goal of the season, before Marianyela Jimenez closed out the first-half scoring with a 37th-minute tally on a perfectly-placed one-time shot just inside the right post.

The final 45 minutes was more of the same domination for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Solai Washington opened the scoring in the second half with a 50th-minute goal, assisted by Dudley, in her NCAA Tournament debut.

Dudley put an end to her spectacular night in the 61st minute with an assist from Taylor Huff. With her brace Friday night, she now has six goals in her first seven career NCAA Tournament matches.

Olivia Lebdaoui made it 6-0 FSU in the 66th minute, freshman forward Wrianna Hudson added the seventh goal of the match in her NCAA Tournament debut in the 73rd minute and Ashlyn Puerta closed the scoring with the Seminoles' eighth goal in the 84th minute.

On the other side of the field, Samford didn't attempt its first shot until the 74th minute and finished with two total shots, both of which were saved by Maddie Smith in net.

With the win, FSU is through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 20th straight season. The Seminoles will host the winner of tonight's Vanderbilt-Lipscomb game next Friday along with two more teams for second and third-round matchups at the Seminole Soccer Complex next weekend.

