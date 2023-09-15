FSU sports information

The No. 4 Florida State women's soccer team scored four unanswered goals to take down No. 8 Clemson 4-2 on Friday afternoon at Riggs Field. It is the Seminoles' second road victory over a top-10 team and is the fifth straight season the Seminoles have opened ACC play with a victory.

After Clemson scored goals in 6th and 19th minutes, the Seminoles continued to apply pressure and finally found the back of the net as Ran Iwai sent a ball into the box, and Jordynn Dudley was able to corral and keep her composure in traffic to find the back of the net in the 26th minute. The Seminoles struck again in the 44th minute as Lily Farkas sent a perfect ball to Maria Alagoa, who snuck behind the defense and converted for her first goal of the season to tie the game at halftime.

FSU (6-0-0) dominated the second half allowing just four shots in the second frame and continued to control possession on the offensive end. Beata Olsson found the back of the net off a ball that ricocheted off a defender leaving Olsson with a one-on-one opportunity to give the Noles the lead. Onyi Echegini added the dagger in the 81st minute as she was there for the rebound and converted for her team-high fifth goal of the season.

Friday was FSU's largest comeback win since Sept. 18, 2014, when the Seminoles came back from a 2-0 deficit against Connecticut.

FSU held a 17-10 shots advantage and a 6-5 corner kicks advantage. Cristina Roque tallied her sixth win of the season and tallied one save on the afternoon.

The Seminoles will be back in action on Thursday when they head to Syracuse. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).