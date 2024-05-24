Florida State did more than mix pitches. The Seminoles mixed pitchers.

The strategy worked far better than in a game 1 loss to Oklahoma. But the Sooners still proved too powerful at the plate.

Kasidi Pickering hit a two-run homer and Oklahoma also scored a run on a wild pitch as well as another earlier in the night with the benefit of a wild pitch and a passed ball in a 4-2 win over FSU on Friday night in the Super Regionals.

FSU (46-16) battled the OU lineup far better, mixing in Ashtyn Danley, Makenna Reid and Mimi Gooden. Danley tossed two innings and re-entered later in the game.

Reid pitched two innings, entering the circle for the first time in a month. She allowed just one run, which was not earned and threw 35 pitches (18 strikes).

Danley pitched 3.1 combined innings, giving up four hits and five walks but allowing just one earned runs. The freshman left-hander battled in the pressure cooker, a combination of a tough OU lineup and the 4,200 fans at Love's Field.

Gooden (5-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits in 1.2 innings.

Jaysoni Beachum and Kalei Harding had solo home runs for FSU.

Beachum was robbed of a home run in the fifth when she launched a ball toward the wall at the deepest part of Love’s Field, only to have center fielder Jayda Coleman leap and grab it. For Coleman it may have seen like yet another play but it was shades of yet another leaping grab to steal an opportunity from the Seminoles, similar to what she did in the 2023 WCWS.

Now, it’s the Sooners who will make the short trip to Oklahoma City and the WCWS.

