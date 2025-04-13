FSU softball picks up 40th win, routs Cal to finish off sweep

The No. 9 Florida State softball team (40-6, 14-1 ACC) cruised to a 16-3 win in five innings over Cal (27-14, 6-9) on Sunday afternoon to complete the series sweep and go a perfect 4-0 on its trip to the West Coast.

The Seminoles jumped on the Bears right out of the gate as Jahni Kerr hit her second home run of the series to put the Noles up 1-0. FSU tallied three more hits in the inning to load the bases but were unable to push another run across.

FSU got right back to work in the second inning though as Ashtyn Danley, Krystina Hartley and Isa Torres hit three consecutive single to load the bases for Kerr who singled up the middle to put another run on the board for the Noles. Katie Dack drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-0 after two.

Makenna Reid got the start for the Noles and threw two scoreless innings to keep the Bears at bay.

Kennedy Harp led off the third inning with a double, and Danley hit her second home run in as many days to put the Noles up 5-0.

The Bears cut the lead to two in the bottom of the fourth, but the Noles responded in a huge way by putting up 11 runs on six hits with 15 different batters coming to the plate. A walk, a single and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Michaela Edenfield who double into the left center gap to put the Noles up 7-2. Jaysoni Beachum swapped places with Edenfield as she also doubled to left center to put the Noles up seven. Dack continued the onslaught with a two-run home run to left for her team-leading 12th home run of the year.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Kerr who smoked her second home run of the day for a grand slam to put the Noles up 16-2. Kerr hit her second multi-home run of her career, both coming in the last two weeks. Kerr had six RBI which was her career high and tied for the third-most in school history.

In the circle, Reid pitched two scoreless innings and allowed just two hits. Danley (10-1) was credited with the win after relieving Reid in the third.



