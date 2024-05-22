“I am heartbroken to post that I will not be able to compete in the circle for my Noles moving forward,” Royalty posted on Instagram. “However, I will be in every moment for my team cheering from the dugout. Injuries are a part of the game and this will not stop me from competing in a different way than I am used to. Words cannot express how much I adore this sport, my team, and everyone who has supported me; my heart is incredibly grateful for every moment. I am truly one of the lucky ones and was able to give this game my all – literally to my last pitch thrown.”

Royalty left FSU’s game against Auburn on Sunday with what appeared to be a back injury. The senior right-hander went 7-5 with a 3.75 ERA, recording 38 strikeouts with 33 walks in 69 innings.

Florida State’s road to a return trip to the Women’s College World Series wasn’t going to be easy, not as a No. 15 seed nationally and being paired up with No. 2 seed Oklahoma. But now the challenge is even tougher with Allison Royalty sidelined due to injury.





Coach Lonni Alameda said after Sunday’s game that Royalty had been battling injuries for the last few months.

“That is a tough one for us,” Alameda said. “But again she is going to be fighting in the dugout for everyone and getting after it.”

FSU (46-14) has leaned more and more on freshmen over the last month. While Royalty pitched twice in the regionals, for a total of six innings, freshmen Ashtyn Danley and Mimi Gooden combined to throw the other 15 innings. But now the pressure will be ramped up as the Seminoles travel to Oklahoma (52-6) for a best-of-three Super Regional that begins on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

Makenna Reid hasn’t pitched in a game since April 21. Alameda has only said Reid is day-to-day, although the sophomore left-hander could be close to a return after she was seen throwing in the bullpen during games over the weekend.

Whether Reid is able to contribute in the circle is uncertain, which means Alameda will need to turn to Danley and Gooden. Danley leads the team in wins (18), ERA (3.12), strikeouts (101) and innings (137). Gooden is at her best generating ground balls, going 5-1 with a 4.25 ERA as well as 23 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

“It’s an unfortunate situation to be bandaged up and banged up in the circle,” Alameda said. “But these guys have been fighting all season long in the circle, and these guys behind them (in the field) and offensively getting after it. I just think we got what we got. That has been our mindset all (along).”

Alameda on Wednesday recalled a February conversation with the Seminoles, sitting in the classroom: “We got to figure things out. We have this room in here.” Alameda then recalled a heart-to-heart discussion during the season among FSU’s freshmen about their roles, how they can learn, improve and contribute early in their careers.

Standing beside Alameda, freshman shortstop Isa Torres smiled and nodded. Torres has been one of FSU’s freshman success stories, hitting .360 with nine home runs (including a three-run shot against Auburn) to go with 57 RBI and just seven errors in 59 games.

She has been a major part of an FSU lineup that will match up against an Oklahoma pitching staff that features a 1.82 ERA and will have a major edge at the new 4,200-seat Love’s Field.

“I’m so excited,” Torres said. “It’s a new field. And I love that softball is growing. Being out there and getting out there and getting the opportunity to play on a field like that is an experience that I’ve actually wanted for a while now. Against them it’s going to be an even better experience.”

OU hasn't been as dominant as last year's team, but the Sooners still feature a deep pitching staff. Left-handers Kierston Deal (12-1, 1.62 ERA) and Oklahoma State transfer Kelly Maxwell (19-2, 1.87 ERA) as well as right-hander Nicole May (14-2, 2.34 ERA) lead the Sooners.

Alameda has played the role of motivator and pushed the freshmen from the offseason through a challenging schedule. While often stating they are no longer freshmen at this point in a season, she has sent a clear message to maximize the first year at FSU.

“Now they’re in these moments that they’ve earned and they wanted,” Alameda said. “I don’t think you come here and put your toe in the water and want to see what the temperature is like your first year. You only get four years to play. And they want to get after it. I know those two are really ready and want to get after it.”