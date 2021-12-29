FSU target, Albany DE transfer Jared Verse closing in on decision

Florida State has been active with a number of offensive and defensive linemen in the transfer portal since the end of the 2021 regular season. One player high on FSU’s list the whole way through has been Albany defensive end Jared Verse. Of course, the Seminoles are not alone. Verse, who brings proven pass-rushing abilities off the edge, is a popular prospect for several Power 5 programs. Now, he says, a future college decision could be coming in the next week or two. “I am so late in the process, I am starting to whittle schools down,” Verse said. “I don’t have too much time to mess around like I did a couple weeks ago. I’m looking at what schools are the best for me.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Albany defensive end Jared Verse chases Syracuse's Tommy DeVito earlier this season. (USAToday Sports Images)

Some 35 or 40 programs have contacted Verse, but he said he's only considering around five right now. FSU, which already has landed five players from the transfer portal, is in that mix. "This second time, I've proved that I can play at the collegiate level," Verse said of the recruiting process. "At the beginning, it was overwhelming because I never really got that in high school. Then the second time, it was humbling because I realized hard work really does pay off. But the job is not finished or anything." An all-conference defensive end as a freshman at Albany, Verse said his visit to FSU earlier this month definitely exceeded his expectations. He was blown away by the stadium and campus, calling the atmosphere, "insane." And the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder said he has enjoyed his conversations with the Seminoles' coaching staff, who are looking to replace defensive end standouts Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. "They emphasize how much they want me. How much they need me to replace guys like Keir and Jermaine, who left a huge impact and a hole in their defense," Verse said. "Talking to them has been amazing. They are definitely a school I am considering."