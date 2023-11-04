The health of the Florida State wide receiver room heading into Saturday's game against Pitt was already an area of concern. That situation got even worse when the Seminoles learned they would be without star receiver Keon Coleman.

According to coach Mike Norvell, Coleman suffered an injury against Wake Forest the previous week — an injury that was kept under wraps as the team prepared for Pitt. With Coleman's absence revealed and Johnny Wilson missing his second straight game, the success of the passing game would fall on the shoulders of FSU's tight ends and backup receivers.

Enter Ja'Khi Douglas, who not only has been battling for playing time in a deep room, but has been battling injuries himself for most of the season. Despite finding himself further down the depth chart this season, Douglas is no stranger to making plays in big moments at Florida State.

Perhaps his most memorable moment came against Miami in 2021 when he caught a 59-yard pass that helped set up a game-winning touchdown drive — a win that proved to be monumental in the development of this program.

"Earlier in my career — my freshman and sophomore year — I used to mix in and play outside receiver," Douglas said. "It felt great to be outside. I could be free and run."

On Saturday during Florida State's 24-7 win against Pittsburgh, Douglas set career-highs for receptions (six) and receiving yards (115 yards). Of his 115 receiving yards, 54 came on Florida State's first touchdown drive of the game. On nearly every single FSU scoring drive, Douglas showed up with a big play, including a 30-yard back-shoulder catch on the Seminoles' final scoring drive in the third quarter that would put the game away.

"It was remarkable," Norvell said postgame. "I was so proud of Ja'Khi. Anybody that is around him, they know the type of young man that he is. They know the work and the passion in which he plays ... it was big plays in big moments and that's what we needed."